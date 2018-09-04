Birkman International Receives Women's Business Enterprise Certification

HOUSTON, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Birkman International, a business specialized in assessing human behavior and perception, is newly recognized as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the United States. The certification is effective as of Aug. 30, 2018.

"Dr. Roger Birkman pioneered The Birkman Method and founded our company driven by his strong convictions and lifelong desire to empower others. We are proud to be certified as a Women's Business Enterprise and continue his legacy," said Sharon Birkman, CEO of Birkman International and daughter of Roger Birkman. "The WBENC recognition provides our company - and many of the businesses we partner with - an important vehicle to support diversity and empower lives."

Since its inception more than 65 years ago, Birkman has celebrated human diversity with highly personalized behavior and perception data and positive psychology to help individuals become aware of productive behaviors, occupational interests, blind spots and the social environment for optimal performance. Birkman distinguishes itself among assessments by its ability to show individuals how their unique combinations of strengths are complemented by the diverse strengths of others.

Birkman International is a behavior and occupational assessment company used by individuals, businesses, nonprofits and consulting organizations worldwide. The Birkman Method is the scientifically reliable and valid assessment measuring human interests, behaviors and underlying motivators.



The Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women business owners and entrepreneurs.



