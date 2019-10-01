Birkman Launches High-Performing Teams Workshop

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Birkman International, an industry-leading provider of workplace personality and behavior assessments, launches new High-Performing Teams: Building the Foundation organizational workshop.

"We're proud to announce the launch of our High-Performing Teams workshop," says Sharon Birkman, CEO of Birkman International. "This experiential learning environment empowers teams to build on their foundations of success with emotional intelligence that's driven by robust social science and behavioral data."

High-performing teams are driven by a common Purpose and they continuously work to create an environment of Clarity and Psychological Safety. The High-Performing Teams workshop builds on these three foundational concepts to help teams assess their strengths and opportunities for growth.

Birkman's High-Performing Teams workshop focuses on three pillars of team success: Purpose, Clarity, and Psychological Safety. The workshop uses proprietary assessment data to help each individual on the team learn their personality differentiators, better understand one another, and improve how they collaborate.

"Building a high-performing team in today's global and interconnected workforce has never been more difficult," Amy Shepley, VP of Product Innovations said. "Our new solutions-first product can scale across your organization to provide immediately actionable results. It's gratifying to see how the insights from complex behavioral data can help even the most diverse and accomplished teams improve how they work together in the span of a single workshop."

Birkman launched High-Performing Teams after piloting the workshop and gaining feedback from customers in 2019. The product is now available to the market.

About Birkman International:

Birkman International is a behavior and occupational assessment company used by individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and consulting organizations worldwide. The Birkman Method is the scientifically reliable and valid assessment measuring human interests, behaviors and underlying motivators.

