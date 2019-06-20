Birkman Launches Mindset Certification Workshop in New York City

HOUSTON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Birkman International, an industry-leading provider of workplace personality and behavior assessments, is scheduled to launch its new Birkman Mindset Certification training in New York City from July 23-25.

Behind every personality and behavioral style is a deeply rooted set of attitudes and perspectives that impact everything we do - mindset. Combined, these attitudes and perspectives shape how we view ourselves, how we see the people around us and our understanding of how we compare to society at large.

"Our assessment suite, known as The Birkman Method, provides advanced data and insights to help clients understand how the different components of hidden individual perceptions and visible behaviors interact to create how we see personality in the workplace. With Mindset, we now have a clearer understanding of the 'why' behind this human behavior, providing organizations with tools to become more effective in today's disruptive marketplace," says Sharon Birkman, CEO of Birkman International.

Birkman Mindset focuses on four key scales that help customers understand and confront what drives different workplace behaviors, the differences in how we judge experiences in a social context and the ways we process information to make decisions. Understanding how our own perceptions compare to others allows us to make more informed, intentional business decisions.

Key applications of Birkman Mindset data include executive coaching, conflict management and utilizing cognitive diversity to overcome organizational blind spots and better navigate market volatility and uncertainty.

Birkman will offer additional Mindset Workshops in the future.

About Birkman International:

Birkman International is a behavior and occupational assessment company used by individuals, businesses, nonprofits and consulting organizations worldwide. The Birkman Method is the scientifically reliable and valid assessment measuring human interests, behaviors and underlying motivators.

