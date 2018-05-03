Birla Carbon Exhibits at NPE2018: The Plastics Show

"Birla Carbon is always proud to participate in the premier show for the plastics industry," said Todd Cottrell, president of Birla Carbon's Specialty Blacks business. "This is not only a chance for us to highlight our latest innovations, but also to collaborate in person with current and potential clients to better know their needs and how best to meet them in the future."

This year, Birla Carbon will highlight its latest advancements for plastics applications:

Raven® FC1 is a specially engineered, high purity solution that is ideal for compliance with toy safety standards, as well as applications involving contact with both food and skin.

Our latest additions to our family of high color Raven carbon blacks – Raven® 3000 Ultra® and Raven® 2800 Ultra®– continue our long tradition of plastics solutions that deliver high jetness, appealing blue undertone and superior surface smoothness.

Specialty blacks experts are also on hand to discuss Birla Carbon's outstanding lab capabilities. As extensions of our customers' teams, our technicians are always accessible, putting world-class resources to work for customers to develop powerful formulations for their applications needs.

In addition, our experts also will discuss new product technologies, formulations and process improvements to craft the specific solution for our customers' needs. Visit Birla Carbon at booth S11161 in the South Hall.

About Birla Carbon Specialty Blacks

The Birla Carbon Specialty Blacks business focuses on the plastics, inks, and coatings markets. Our specialty blacks brands, Raven® and Conductex®, offer products that meet every requirement in these markets and provide the desired properties of color, conductivity, viscosity, and UV protection for a wide range of applications.

About Birla Carbon

Birla Carbon is one of the world's largest manufacturers and suppliers of high quality carbon black and a flagship business of the US$ 43 billion Aditya Birla Group. The Company's footprint extends across 12 countries with 16 manufacturing facilities. Birla Carbon provides a complete portfolio of products across ASTM grades and specialty blacks to meet the specific end requirements across tires, rubber, plastics, coatings, inks and other niche industries.

Birla Carbon has two state-of-the art technology centers at Marietta (USA) and Taloja (India), besides well-equipped laboratories across its manufacturing units providing for continuous R&D. As an ardent practitioner of sustainable development, Birla Carbon's Sustainable Operational Excellence (SOE) strategy focuses on employee safety, environmental stewardship, efficient use of carbon sources and a key focus on conducting operations in a socially and ethically responsible manner.

