Birlasoft Attains AWS Migration Consulting Competency

NOIDA, India and PUNE, India and EDISON, N.J., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birlasoft Ltd (BSE: 532400) (NSE: BSOFT) has attained the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Consulting status. Birlasoft is part of the $2.9 bn CK Birla Group, which has over 35,000 employees and 49 manufacturing facilities globally.

As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Birlasoft has demonstrated extensive technical proficiency and professional services excellence in guiding businesses through every stage of migration on AWS, from initial discovery and planning to migration and ongoing operations.

Birlasoft's most recent AWS Migration Consulting Competency status underscores its expertise in helping enterprise customers migrate applications and legacy infrastructure to AWS, evident through successful client solutions across diverse industries. Some notable achievements include:

Facilitating a US - based motor vehicle manufacturer's improved time-to-market by enhancing performance in product lifecycle management (PLM) workflows across global engineering teams, achieved through migrating PLM workloads to AWS.

Empowering a US - based leading airline to boost data accuracy and flight operational efficiency via a microservices-based application hosted on AWS. The solution helped achieve high performance through caching, lazy loading, and an optimized scheduling and event framework ensuring high availability and failover.

Supporting a Global building material manufacturer in their cloud migration journey and hybrid footprint management. This involved migrating SAP from on-premises legacy infrastructure to AWS and overseeing end-to-end hybrid footprint management.

Dr. Selvakumaran Mannappan, Chief Operating Officer, Birlasoft, said, "We are pleased to attain the AWS Migration Consulting Competency status. This reaffirms our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions and enabling businesses to excel in the digital age via cloud-based migration. Partner to numerous Fortune 500 companies, we take pride in aiding our customers to accomplish notable enhancements in performance, cost efficiency, operational excellence, and compliance."

Supported by over 4,000 consultants proficient in various AWS services, alongside 30+ assets and decades of transformative business experience, the competency affirms customers' confidence in Birlasoft's scalable solutions. Birlasoft has consistently guided businesses through swift and extensive cloud migrations, unlocking a host of benefits from cloud-based environments.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Birlasoft

Birlasoft, a global leader at the forefront of Cloud, AI, and Digital technologies, seamlessly blends domain expertise with enterprise solutions. The company's consultative and design-thinking approach empowers societies worldwide, enhancing the efficiency and productivity of businesses. Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Mrs. Amita Birla, Birlasoft, comprising over 12,000 professionals, is committed to driving digital transformation. With superior experience in chosen verticals, the company delivers cutting-edge technology solutions, shaping sustainable communities.

About Amazon Web Services India Private Limited

Amazon Web Services India Private Limited (AWS India) undertakes the resale and marketing of AWS Cloud services in India.

