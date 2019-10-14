Birlasoft to Accelerate Invacare's Business Transformation Journey

ELYRIA, Ohio and EDISON, N.J., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) and Birlasoft Ltd (BSE: 532400, NSE: BSOFT), part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified, The CK Birla Group, have signed a multi-year agreement wherein Birlasoft will deliver IT-as-a- Service to Invacare, the world's leading manufacturer of wheelchairs, bariatric equipment, disability scooters, respiratory products and other homecare products.

Birlasoft will accelerate Invacare's business transformation by modernizing systems, taking responsibility for the provision of service desk, applications, server, network and telephony support. Birlasoft will build a new analytics platform and move the Invacare data center to the cloud.

As a part of the IT transformation, Birlasoft will implement a new Product Lifecyle Management system and Invacare customers will benefit from a new ecommerce portal to access products, spares and supplies. Birlasoft will support Invacare in global implementation of SAP S4/Hana and associated SAP solutions, harmonizing business processes and information flows worldwide. New systems and processes will help drive innovation and operational excellence, in compliance with regulations.

"I am extremely excited about this partnership with Birlasoft as I believe it will allow us to harness the latest in process expertise, digital innovation and design thinking to connect our operations, move to the latest technologies, while making Invacare easier to do business with," said Angela Goodwin, Chief Information Officer of Invacare.

"A business transformation of this magnitude requires significant capital investment. We want to improve customer experience and IT Operating Costs through automation and digitalization. By having Birlasoft deliver IT-as-a-Service through an Achievement-Based agreement, we have a partner in this transformation that is invested in our success," said Matthew Monaghan, Chairman, President CEO of Invacare Corporation.

"At Birlasoft, we are completely committed to Invacare's successful business transformation. We bring our focus on Enterprise Digital, and our strengths in transforming ERP and operations in both business and IT," said Dharmender (DK) Kapoor, CEO & MD of Birlasoft Ltd. "We are delighted to work together with Invacare to achieve our goals."

About Birlasoft

Enterprise to the Power of Digital™

Birlasoft combines the power of domain, enterprise and digital technologies to reimagine business processes for customers and their ecosystem. Its consultative and design thinking approach makes societies more productive by helping customers run businesses. As part of the multibillion-dollar diversified The CK Birla Group , Birlasoft with its 10,000 engineers, is committed to continuing our 157-year heritage of building sustainable communities. Birlasoft's website is at www.birlasoft.com

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com

