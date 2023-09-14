BIRM Creator Dr. Edwin Cevallos to Deliver Keynote Address on Long COVID at UN High-Level Event

The Eminent Ecuadorian Medical Scientist and Researcher Will Speak On Pandemic Lessons and the Power of the Immune System on September 18

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Edwin Cevallos will deliver a keynote address during the United Nation's High-Level week. The event will take place at Microsoft's Time Square Office in the "Radio City, 6604" room in New York City on September 18th at 2 PM Eastern Time. The event is hosted as a side event of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

High Week will run from September 18th through the 26th and will focus on multiple pressing concerns, from global finance to the climate. Health will also feature prominently, with a focus on tuberculosis, universal health coverage, and pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response — which is where Dr. Cevallos will feature prominently.

Dr. Cevallos' keynote presentation will take place as part of the Aspire Artemis Foundation's High-Level side event. "We are delighted to have Dr. Edwin Cevallos as a keynote speaker," declared Aspire Artemis Foundation founder Hermina Johnny. "His years of award-winning research and expertise in immunology will provide valuable insights into the ongoing global battle against COVID-19 and the vital importance of a robust immune system."

Dr. Cevallos is a widely respected medical Oncologist and Chemo-radiotherapist who specializes in immunology and has spent the last half-century researching and studying. He is the creator of BIRM , a natural immunomodulatory food supplement with a growing track record for supporting whole-body health and safely addressing countless medical concerns.

At the UN, Dr. Cevallos' keynote address will focus on multiple key topics in relation to COVID and the immune system. For example, he will consider lessons learned during the pandemic as well as the ongoing impact of Long Covid and the senescence of COVID-19 on affected organs. He will also explore the power of the immune system in relation to these areas.

The event is also considered a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics) event and will feature accompanying music by Bakithi Kumalo. Kumalo is a Grammy award-winning bassist, and his performance is meant to shed light on the importance of music in the realm of mental health, particularly the memory recall of dementia and Alzheimer's patients.

Dr. Cevallos' address couldn't come at a better time. He brings an experienced perspective to a relevant topic at one of the greatest gatherings of global minds in the world.

About Dr. Edwin Cevallos and BIRM

The creator of BIRM, Dr. Edwin A. Cevallos , is an oncologist, chemo and radiation therapist, researcher, and scientist and has received international recognition for his work on the world's first immunomodulator product of natural origin. BIRM is developed using a proprietary manufacturing method to process specific species of Dulcamara root in varying concentrations. The result is a product that can both proactively and reactively balance the immune system and restore quality of life. Learn more at birm.com .

Media Contact:

Alexandra Orbe

[email protected]

(593) 2 2509851 / 2563918

SOURCE BIRM