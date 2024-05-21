BIRM Is Boosting Health With Its Innovative Dulcamara Root Supplement

The Potent Herb, Properly Processed and in the Right Concentration, Acts as an Antioxidant and a Potent Immunomodulator

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Many health concerns stem from a compromised immune system. When the body's natural defenses are weak or ineffective, it opens up the doors for a variety of health concerns. These range from allergic reactions to rheumatoid arthritis, Type 1 diabetes, and other autoimmune diseases. BIRM is an innovative supplement designed to safely and effectively restore the immune system, naturally boosting individuals' health in the process.

"In Ecuador, BIRM is considered a natural product," explains BIRM creator and esteemed doctor and scientist Edwin A. Cevallos. "The formula contains one primary ingredient: Dulcamara root. This is carefully harvested and processed to create our BIRM formulas—one of which is stronger for active immunocompromised conditions, while the other is our preventative formula for those seeking to preserve health through a strong immune system."

BIRM's impact comes from restoring a sense of balance to the immune system. If someone has an allergic reaction, their immune system is overactive. If they have Type 1 diabetes, their immune system is compromised. BIRM regulates the immune system, restoring balance and helping the body function more efficiently.

Along with providing unobtrusive secondary support, BIRM is made with herbal, 100% natural ingredients and is a toxic-free supplement. This makes it helpful as a coadjuvant dosage that can support additional medical treatments, such as antibiotics or chemotherapy.

"Whether you're already sick or you're trying to stay healthy, health is a sensitive issue, and we take it seriously," says Dr. Cevallos. "We always try to approach it with a positive perspective. How do we help people live healthy lives? How can we create solutions that can safely enable their bodies to function well without creating additional side effects in the process? BIRM is that solution. It is balancing immune systems for our customers across the globe, and improving their health and quality of life in the process."

About Dr. Edwin Cevallos and BIRM

The creator of BIRM, Dr. Edwin A. Cevallos , is an oncologist, chemo and radiation therapist, researcher, and scientist and has received international recognition for his work on the world's first immunomodulator product of natural origin. BIRM is developed using a proprietary manufacturing method to process specific species of Dulcamara root in varying concentrations. The result is a product that can both proactively and reactively balance the immune system and restore quality of life. Learn more at birm.us .

Media Contact:

Alexandra Orbe

[email protected]

(593) 2 2509851 / 2563918

SOURCE BIRM