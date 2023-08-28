BIRM Uses Single Ingredient to Improve Quality of Life

Ecuadorian Immunomodulator Uses Herb Dulcamara in Varying Concentrations to Maintain and Restore Health

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of health and wellness is full of complex and convoluted solutions. Some seek to maintain health. Others seek to restore it. BIRM does both - with a single ingredient.

"BIRM is made from Dulcamara root," says the creator of BIRM, Dr. Edwin Cevallos A. , "There are over 1,500 species of Dulcamara. Many cannot be used in nutraceutical form, but we have isolated specific ones with significant health benefits. We've developed a proprietary manufacturing process that transforms them into potent natural immunomodulators.

Immunomodulators help the immune system work. According to the Cleveland Clinic , "Immunomodulators are medicines that change your immune system so that it works more effectively." The Clinic goes on to say that immunomodulators can both increase and decrease the immune response - meaning they rebalance the immune system to help it work more effectively according to its needs. The health organization adds, "Immunomodulators treat several conditions, including cancer and autoimmune diseases."

BIRM's unique use of Dulcamara root is the only natural immunomodulator with a U.S. patent. This formal recognition underscores the brand's decades of research into its unique formula. BIRM is non-toxic, has no sugar additives, and acts as a powerful antioxidant and cellular rejuvenator.

The herbal supplement is also available in the form of BIRM Preventative and BIRM Concentrated. Multiple concentrations are available for both prophylactic and reactive use. Those who use BIRM Preventative can strengthen an already healthy immune system against future health problems. BIRM Concentrate is a stronger dosage that can help the body deal with pre-existing and acute conditions, including anything from a simple cold to more significant ailments such as cancer or coronavirus.

"We always like to be clear," Dr. Edwin Cevallos A. clarifies, "that BIRM is a supportive herbal supplement, it acts as a coadjuvant treatment. In other words, if you're undergoing treatment like antibiotics or chemotherapy, BIRM taken consistently over several months helps balance your immune system and strengthen its response to the current health problem. This gives your body the support it needs to stay strong and either retain or regain its health. In the end, no matter the situation, BIRM helps improve your quality of life."

BIRM is manufactured and headquartered in Ecuador. However, it is also available in the United States. Health-conscious American consumers from all walks of life can use the supplement to keep their immune systems strong and ensure that they are able to enjoy each experience, no matter what life sends their way.

About BIRM

The creator of BIRM, Dr. Edwin A. Cevallos , is an oncologist, chemotherapist, radiotherapist, researcher and scientist who has received international recognition for his work on the world's first naturally derived immunomodulator. BIRM is developed using a proprietary manufacturing technique to process specific species of Dulcamara root in varying concentrations. The result is a product that can both proactively and reactively balance the immune system and restore quality of life. Learn more at birm.com.

