Birmingham-Based Pediatric Urgent Care Coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urgent Care for Children (UC4C), a Birmingham-based pediatric urgent care provider, will be expanding its reach to Memphis this fall in opening its seventh location. The newest clinic will sit at 604 West Poplar Avenue, in front of Walmart. As a part of its 2020 expansion plans announced in March, this addition is the company's first clinic outside of Alabama as it begins planning a string of new locations across the southeast in the next several years.

"Our team of physicians and staff are thrilled to begin providing quality care with less waiting to the city of Memphis. We know how important it is that pediatric patients have access to specialized care after-hours and on the weekends, even when their primary care provider is not available," explained UC4C Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allury Arora. Urgent Care for Children creates a continuum of care, supplementing the hours of local pediatric offices, and provides an affordable alternative to the emergency room.

"We are excited about opening our first clinic in Memphis and joining the community. This location should provide convenient access for families in and around the Memphis area to get top-quality care that focuses on creating the best possible experience for our patients," said Urgent Care for Children Chief Executive Officer, Bannon Thorpe.

Urgent Care for Children opened its first clinic, located in Birmingham, in 2017, and opened its Trussville location in 2018, which was succeeded by the openings of clinics in Madison, Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa, respectively, in late 2019. Its Huntsville clinic is set to open in October, which will be followed by Memphis in late fall. The company runs Alabama's first physician-founded, highest patient-rated, pediatric urgent care facilities.

About Urgent Care for Children

Urgent Care for Children (UC4C) is a physician-founded pediatric urgent care provider with locations across the southeast. UC4C's licensed, on-site pediatricians and pediatric nurse practitioners offer acute diagnostic and treatment care for children ages 0 to 21 with non-life-threatening needs. For more information, visit www.childrensurgent.com or visit us on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Urgent Care for Children

Related Links

www.childrensurgent.com

