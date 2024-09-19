Birmingham City agrees to multi-year UNDEFEATED Principal Club Partner and sponsorship extension

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birmingham City is delighted to announce an extension to its Principal Club Partner and sponsorship agreement with global sportswear brand UNDEFEATED. The partnership with the leading US-based label will run for a further three years.

The Club was proud to bring UNDEFEATED on board as its first major partner after Knighthead Capital Management LLC ("Knighthead"), as the sponsor of Shelby Companies Ltd, assumed responsibilities for all operations of the club in July 2023.

The success of the link-up and relationship – including the ongoing positive reaction of supporters and consumers across the globe – meant that this move was a natural progression.

As per the terms of the agreement, UNDEFEATED remains Principal Partner and Sponsor. The home, away and third kits of both the Men's and Women's teams will continue to feature the iconic UNDEFEATED five-strike logo.

Birmingham City and UNDEFEATED collaborated on capsule collections in the first year together, creating exciting and unique lifestyle pieces that extended beyond the field.

This fusion of football with street culture, inspiring and empowering the next generation through creativity and ambition, aligns the two organisations.

Opening their first chapter store in Los Angeles, California 22 years ago, UNDEFEATED has made its reputation as a worldwide name through collaborations with the likes of Nike, Air Jordan, Converse, Disney, Moncler, Apple, Adidas, EA Sports, Tudor, H. Moser & Cie, McLaren, all the major professional North American sports leagues as well as other major brands in adjacent industries.

UNDEFEATED now operates in 25 retail chapter stores across the globe, including Las Vegas, San Francisco, Phoenix and New York in the United States in addition to Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo, Osaka and Hong Kong in Asia. This year, UNDEFEATED has plans to open additional Chapter door locations in tier 1 cities in Asia and will expand to European cities in the future.

James Bond, co-founder and co-owner of UNDEFEATED, said:

"This partnership is a unique opportunity to not just sponsor, but to be a part of the team the rebuilds the culture and community here in Birmingham. We're honored to be part of such a storied franchise and looking for to a long relationship with the club, its fans and the city".

Garry Cook, Chief Executive Officer at Birmingham City, said: "We are delighted to extend our partnership with UNDEFEATED. For the first time in the Club's history our shirts, are being repped on the streets of LA, New York and other leading cities across the US. This is a direct result of the relationship with UNDEFEATED. Year one has been about deepening our understanding of what drives our respective brands. Year two and beyond is now about creating even more unique and exciting propositions for our fans. We can promise there are exciting times added".

About Knighthead Capital Management LLC

Knighthead Capital Management, LLC ("Knighthead") was co-founded in 2008 by Ara Cohen and Tom Wagner and currently has approximately $9.5 billion of assets under management. Knighthead is an event driven and deep value focused SEC registered investment advisor that specializes in investing in companies that need financial and operational restructuring. Knighthead has worked to create a diversified credit platform with an experienced team of investment professionals, specializing in credit analysis, sourcing, trading, and restructuring. Knighthead's long-term objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients while emphasizing the preservation of capital. Knighthead manages assets across a variety of investment vehicles including a long/short Evergreen Hedge Fund, a number of Closed-End Credit Vehicles, a dedicated Real Estate Lending business and a sizable Insurance Asset Management business.

