Birmingham Legion FC and Burr & Forman Partner Together on NIL Education and Initiatives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USL Championship League soccer team Birmingham Legion FC entered into an agreement with law firm Burr & Forman to host Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) symposiums for players across their different teams. With over 20 locations and 350 attorneys, Burr & Forman will lead symposiums designed to help Legion FC's athletes navigate the legal and financial implications of NIL.

"This partnership underscores the importance of NIL in the sports industry and how it has become an integral part of the athlete's professional career," said Birmingham Legion FC President and GM Jay Heaps. With Burr & Forman's expertise and experience in legal matters and Legion FC's commitment to their players' growth and success, this partnership is a step towards ensuring that all players within the Legion FC organization have access to resources and support to maximize their earning potential and, to protect their rights.

The partnership between Birmingham Legion FC and Burr & Forman not only benefits the players of the Legion FC first team but also those of Legion's USL-2, Academy, and the newly launched Legion WFC. By providing education and guidance on NIL-related matters, all Legion FC players will be better equipped to make informed decisions about the name, image, and likeness, and take advantage of the opportunities available in the marketplace.

These symposiums are an exciting development for Birmingham Legion FC, Burr & Forman, and all the players involved. As this partnership evolves, the implications and impact for the future of the sports industry will be exciting to watch.

