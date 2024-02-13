Birmingham Legion FC announces the extension of a multi-year partnership with Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. through 2029

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. will extend its kit and team sponsorship through 2029. The goal? To continue to provide quality, refreshing products to all fans, as well as the team for the duration of the partnership.

Founded in 2019, Birmingham Legion FC now enters its sixth season of competition in the United Soccer League's Championship division, the league's highest level.

Birmingham Legion FC announced today the extension of a multi-year front-of-kit sponsorship with Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc through 2029

"As you look around the Professional Soccer landscape, it's hard to find a front-of-kit partner that represents a club with such class, distinction, and high regard as Coca-Cola," said Birmingham Legion FC President and GM Jay Heaps. "Legion's focus on championship-winning play and incredible fan experience is matched by Coca-Cola's dedication to providing a quality product to their customers. We have the best fans in Birmingham. Being able to provide new value to them through this partnership is something we're incredibly excited to deliver on through 2029."

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the third-largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States. With 10,000 associates located across the southeast, engaged in the production, marketing, sales, and distribution of some of the world's most refreshing and recognized beverages.

Justin DeMarco, On-Premise Sales Manager of the North Alabama Division at CCBCU said "This partnership celebrates a shared passion for teamwork, excellence, unity, and the exhilaration of the beautiful game. As we strive to inspire refreshment and excitement in every moment, this collaboration exemplifies our shared dedication to bringing joy to the lives of fans and players alike. The iconic branding symbolizes our organization's shared passion for delivering extraordinary experiences and creating lasting impressions. We are honored to continue our association with the Legion and look forward to a thrilling season ahead."

Birmingham Legion FC's regular season begins at home on Sunday, April 7th at Protective Stadium. You can find more information on what to come from the Legion in 2024, including the launch of the brand new gold kit on our social channels and online at bhmlegion.com .

Media Contact: Tim Sullivan, Birmingham Legion FC, 205-600-3944, [email protected]

SOURCE Birmingham Legion FC