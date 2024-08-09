Birmingham Legion FC To Reveal New Training Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Birmingham Legion FC is happy to announce that it has completed construction on its brand-new training facility. To celebrate the grand opening of the landmark project, the club will hold a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 15.

Training Facility

"Legion FC is proud to unveil our new state-of-the-art training facility designed to elevate our athletes' performance with the latest in sports technology and innovation," said Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps. "In partnership with Shelby County, this demonstrates the commitment to the growth of soccer in the state, and with the addition of UAB Medicine Physical Therapy clinic in the building, the facility is one of a kind in Alabama."

Located at 1021 Dunnavant Valley Rd., the new 9,000 sq. ft. training facility features a spacious weight room, locker rooms, a team dining/lounge area, and multiple video and meeting rooms. UAB Medicine Physical Therapy at Dunnavant Valley, as a tenant, will have a fully staffed clinic in the building to provide physical therapy services to Alabama residents and the Legion FC players.

"Whether you are a weekend warrior, professional athlete, or just someone who loves to be active, our team at UAB Sports and Exercise Medicine is dedicated to providing world-class care to each of our patients both on and off the pitch," said Fred Horton, Executive Administrator of UAB's Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. "We are thrilled to partner with Legion FC to be among the first in the state to bring a localized facility like this to the residents of Shelby County to fulfill any of their physical therapy needs."

The facility overlooks five soccer fields at Dunnavant Valley Fields, which Legion FC has trained at for the past three seasons. Now with the construction of the training facility completed, players and staff will be able to utilize a new base of operations for the rest of their 2024 season and beyond.

Legion FC is currently in the process of identifying a partner to share in the naming rights for this great complex. A private tour of the new facility will occur following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Support Legion FC this season by attending every home game at Protective Stadium. View the 2024 Legion FC home game schedule: https://www.bhmlegion.com/legion-fc-2024-schedule/ and purchase tickets at: https://www.bhmlegion.com.

Birmingham Legion FC

Birmingham Legion FC is the Magic City's first and only locally owned and operated professional soccer franchise. Legion FC qualified for the USLC Playoffs following each of the club's first five seasons and plays its home games at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham

Media Contact:

Trey Mongrue, Communications and Marketing Manager

225-247-7136

[email protected]

SOURCE Birmingham Legion FC