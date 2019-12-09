Birmingham resident Stuart H. Blanck donates $21 million to Beaumont Health

"I gave this gift because Beaumont means so much to this community and to my family. My mother is 98 years old. Knowing the Beaumont, Royal Oak Emergency Center is there for us comforts my family and supports our community. The physicians, nurses and staff provide exceptional care, day and night," Blanck said. "I am proud to have my name associated with the phenomenal Beaumont team. Supporting education, training and program development is my way of saying thank you. Supporting Beaumont has become the primary objective of my philanthropy."

The Stuart H. Blanck Emergency Center at Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak is the only Level 1 trauma center in Oakland and Macomb counties, providing care for the area's most traumatic and life-threatening cases and receiving referrals from other hospitals in the region.

"We are very grateful for Mr. Blanck's extraordinary philanthropy. His gift will help us continue to deliver exceptional patient care in our Royal Oak emergency center and will significantly help Beaumont meet the future unforeseen needs of our health system," Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said.

Beaumont, Royal Oak completed a three-year, $120.8 million expansion and renovation of the emergency center in February. The project doubled the size of the emergency center and includes state-of-the-art technology, greater privacy and more comfortable amenities for patients and families.

Margaret Cooney Casey, Beaumont Health chief development officer and president of the Beaumont Health Foundation, added, "Mr. Blanck's exceptional gift will make an indelible difference for the tens of thousands of people who depend upon our Royal Oak emergency center. As health care continues to evolve, Mr. Blanck's commitment to supporting future unmet needs will help ensure our ability to provide the best in care to the families and communities we serve."

