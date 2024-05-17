Birmingham School of Law Celebrates the Impressive Accolades of its 109th Graduating Class this Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sunday, May 19, at 1:00 P.M. at Boutwell Auditorium, Birmingham School of Law will celebrate its 109th graduating class. The 2023-2024 class consists of 113 students who have earned juris doctor degrees from BSL. Begun in 1915 by Judge Hugh Locke, Birmingham School of Law has continually stayed true to Judge Locke's initial vision of offering a low-cost, quality legal education to those who otherwise might not have the opportunity to obtain one. The students who have completed the program have done so exclusively on weeknights and Saturdays. The vast majority of the students graduating on Sunday have maintained a full-time career throughout their matriculation, making their accomplishments all the more remarkable.

On the February 2024 Alabama state bar exam, 24 of 51 BSL first-time examinees passed the bar - yielding a 47% first-time pass rate. Six BSL graduates achieved a score of 300 or above on the test, which is in the 90th percentile nationally.

Please join us in congratulating Birmingham School of Law's class of 2023-2024.

