Birmingham Travelers Gain New, Low-Fare Flights to South Florida with Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines to offer the only nonstop flight from Birmingham (BHM) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) this October

DANIA BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Low-fare travel will take flight at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) starting this fall. Today, Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) announced it is bringing affordable air service to BHM beginning October 10, 2024, with the only nonstop flight from BHM to Fort Lauderdale (FLL). Spirit's launch at Birmingham will mark the first time the airline serves the state of Alabama and will provide low-fare flight options to the Sunshine State and one-stop connections to Latin America and the Caribbean.

"We can't wait to welcome aboard Birmingham travelers looking for both an affordable and convenient way to enjoy Fort Lauderdale's beautiful beaches," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "Our new daily service will make flying to Fort Lauderdale more accessible and will provide an attractive alternative to driving. It will also make it easier for our Florida Guests to enjoy Birmingham's southern hospitality."

To celebrate the new route, Spirit is offering limited-time introductory fares starting at $69* for travel October 10 through November 19, 2024. All fares are one-way, subject to 14-day advance purchase and availability.

Spirit Airlines Birmingham (BHM) Service: Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Intro Fare Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Daily October 10, 2024 $69* one way

"This is a great day for our community," said Darlene Wilson, Vice-Chair of the Birmingham Airport Authority Board. "Spirit Airlines is showing a tremendous amount of confidence in this market, and we are thrilled to have this new option available to travelers."

Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

NEW: No change or cancel fees for all Guests

NEW: Increased checked bag weight allowance to 50 pounds

NEW: Extended Future Travel Vouchers expiration to 12 months (for vouchers issued on or after June 3, 2024 )

) Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry.

Cabin enhancements with wider seats, added cushion, new headrests and upgrades to our unique Big Front Seat®.

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

*One-way fares from $69, 14-day advance purchase required, valid for travel 10/10/2024 – 11/19/2024, no blackout dates, subject to availability.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

