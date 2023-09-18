Birmingham's Walton Financial Again Named Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor, Founder Will Attend Forbes/SHOOK Top Advisor Summit in October

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walton Financial, a financial planning and investment firm in Birmingham, Ala., is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized as one of Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. This accolade reflects Walton Financial's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional financial planning services for clients across Alabama and 31 other states. In celebration of this achievement, founder Scott Walton has been invited to participate in the 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Top Advisor Summit to be held in October at Wynn Las Vegas.

The Walton Financial team Scott Walton, founder of Walton Financial

This year's Forbes/SHOOK Top Advisor Summit promises to be an outstanding event, with industry-leading experts and renowned speakers. Notably, the summit will feature keynote addresses by renowned economists Jeremy Siegel and David Kelly, chief global strategist for JP Morgan. The summit is set to take place Oct. 2-5, and attendees can anticipate insightful discussions on the current economic landscape and strategies for navigating financial markets.

The Top Advisor Summit is one of several constructive business engagements Scott Walton participates in around the world, opportunities to which he attributes much of his firm's continued success. Recently, he was present at the 2023 London Business School/Entrepreneurs' Organization Growth Forum. The forum brought together 74 members of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) from various corners of the globe, including representatives from Singapore, Israel, Australia, Germany, and dozens of other countries.

2023 marks the fourth time Walton has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. This accomplishment underscores Walton Financial's dedication to its independent ethos, setting it apart from captured agents. The firm's commitment to offering an independent planning perspective ensures that clients receive personalized and unbiased financial advice tailored to their unique needs and goals.

"It is an honor to be recognized among the best in the industry," Walton says. "At Walton Financial, we take great pride in our commitment to providing clients with comprehensive and independent wealth management solutions. We look forward to engaging with other top advisors and industry leaders at this year's summit to collectively advance our understanding of the ever-changing financial landscape."

About Walton Financial:

Walton Financial has provided individuals, families, and organizations with financial guidance since 1999. Located in Birmingham, Alabama, the firm prides itself on crafting strategies to meet each client's unique needs and goals. From personal financial, investment and retirement plan design, to insurance counseling and institutional benefit management for small business, the team offers specialized expertise in many areas. Securities and advisory services are offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA, SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. For more information, please visit waltonfin.com or call 205-871-0154. The practice may be found at 2564 18th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35209.

The 2023 ranking of the Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors1 list was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due-diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively and on a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria (including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms). Overall, 39,007 advisors were considered, and 7,321 (approximately 18.8 percent of candidates) were recognized. The full methodology2 that Forbes developed in partnership with SHOOK Research is available at Forbes.com.

1This recognition and the due-diligence process conducted are not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Your experience may vary. Winners are organized and ranked by state. Some states may have more advisors than others. You are encouraged to conduct your own research to determine if the advisor is right for you.

2Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. SHOOK does not receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

