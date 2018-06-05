Birner Dental Management Services, Inc. Appoints Industry Veteran Marisa Dolce as Director of Hygiene

Marisa Dolce comes to this position with a career in dental hygiene, leadership, education and training. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Dolce was the National Director of Hygiene at Great Expressions™ Dental Centers. Great Expressions owns or controls 300 dental practices in 10 states. This role included oversight of all of Great Expressions' dental hygiene and leading a team of six regional hygiene directors.

Ms. Dolce began her career in clinical dental hygiene practice in New York City, during which time she was able to set her foundation for future roles as, coach, educator, and clinical leader for dental hygienists. From 2003 to 2006, she held positions as hygiene educator, speaker and sales account manager for OraPharma Inc. After that Ms. Dolce assumed the role of dental hygiene director for Exceldent LLC, leading hygienists in 24 dental practices around the New York Tristate area for six years. In 2012, Exceldent LLC was acquired by Great Expressions and Ms. Dolce continued her role as New England Regional Hygiene Director leading hygienists in 30 practices. The success she achieved in her regional role led to her promotion in 2015 to her role as National Director of Hygiene.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These include statements regarding the Company's prospects and performance in future periods, including improvement in operating results and dentist hiring, profitable growth and expansion of the Company's hygiene practice, the amount of bank debt, compliance with debt covenants, performance of de novo offices, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, dentist count, dentist turnover and recruitment, dentist productivity, new patient visits and patient flow and the impact of certain shareholder matters. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are set forth in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

