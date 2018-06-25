Birner Dental Management Services, Inc. Elects New Interim Chairman, Announces Results Of The 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Outstanding votable shares: 2,874,761

Total voted common shares represented by proxy 2,472,983

Percentage of the outstanding votable shares: 86%

Proposal # 1 Election of Directors



For Withhold Non-votes Frederic W.J. Birner 534,161 1,643,023 295,799 Joshua S. Horowitz 1,000,000 0 0

Proposal # 2 Approval of Equity Incentive Plan Amendment

For 1,580,839 Against 451,775 Abstain 144,570 Non-Votes 295,799

Proposal #3 Approval of Moss Adams LLP, the Company's Accounting Firm

For 2,297,541 Against 1,036 Abstain 174,406

Interim Chairman of the Board, Joshua S. Horowitz commented, "We want to thank all of the shareholders for participating in this year's Annual Meeting. The Board will take every vote into consideration and will use the results as a framework for conducting business and setting our strategy going forward. We are excited to work urgently and collaboratively with management to help the Company realize its full potential."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These include statements regarding the Company's prospects and performance in future periods, including the amount of bank debt, performance of de novo offices, they payment or nonpayment of dividends and dentist turnover. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are set forth in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

For Further Information Contact:

Birner Dental Management Services, Inc.

Dennis Genty

Chief Financial Officer

(303) 691-0680

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/birner-dental-management-services-inc-elects-new-interim-chairman-announces-results-of-the-2018-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-300671537.html

