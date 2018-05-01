Dial in to 1-888-298-3465 refer to Confirmation Code 9279206 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled time. Please put this on your calendar and plan on joining us for this call. If you are unable to join us on May 15, 2018, the rebroadcast number is 1-888-203-1112 with Passcode 9279206 which will be available through May 29, 2018.

Birner Dental Management Services, Inc. acquires, develops, and manages geographically dense dental practice networks in select markets in Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The Company currently manages 68 dental offices, which operate under the PERFECT TEETH™ name.

Certain of the matters that may be discussed in the conference call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These and other risks are set forth in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Birner Dental Management Services, Inc.

Dennis Genty

Chief Financial Officer

303-691-0680

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/birner-dental-management-services-inc-schedules-call-to-discuss-1q-2018-results-300639720.html

SOURCE Birner Dental Management Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bdms-perfectteeth.com

