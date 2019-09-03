BISMARCK, N.D., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Biron Baker, MD, FAAFP is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Family Practitioner at Baker Family Medicine.

Baker Family Medicine is dedicated to treating diabetes, PTSD, traumatic brain injury (TBI) and other psychiatric issues, minor orthopedic issues, hypertension and heart disease, metabolic disorders, and skin care issues.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Specializing in all aspects of family medicine, Dr. Baker treats a variety of illnesses and medical conditions at his family practice in Bismarck, ND. With over 23 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Baker states, "I have the ability to connect with all people."

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Baker obtained his Medical Degree from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and completed his residency from the University of Chicago Medicine. Additionally, he is a Board Certified Family Practitioner.



To further his professional development, Dr. Baker is a Fellow in the American Academy of Family Practitioners (FAAFP) and a Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine.

A proud member of his community, Dr. Baker sponsored a wrestling team and a basketball team that went overseas.

In his free time, Dr. Baker enjoys extensive reading of history and fiction.

Dr. Baker dedicates this recognition to his grandparents.

For more information, please visit www.bakerfamilymedicine.com.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

