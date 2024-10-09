Birra Moretti Brings Back 20L Kegs to U.S. Market

Award-winning Italian lager now available for draught

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Beverage, LLC, (USB) one of America's leading beverage companies, announced today that Birra Moretti, the world-renowned Italian lager will now be available in 20L slim kegs in the U.S.

"After acquiring the import rights to Birra Moretti in 2023, USB has seen double-digit growth for the brand month after month across the U.S.," said Tim Ruehl, Brand Manager. "As a result of the continued success and increasing demand for Birra Moretti bottles, we are proud to announce the return of Birra Moretti Draught to U.S. bars and restaurants."

Birra Moretti, which was founded by Luigi Moretti more than a century ago, is a world-renowned Italian lager beer brewed with the highest quality traditional ingredients and craftsmanship since 1859. The production process has remained unchanged, as only the best raw materials are sourced to create the award winning Birra Moretti. The special blend of high-quality hops gives Moretti a unique taste and fragrance, enhancing its perfectly balanced bitter taste.

Birra Moretti (4.6% ABV) is a Euro Pale Lager style with a crisp, balanced and earthy taste. It is available nationwide through the U.S. Beverage network.

About United States Beverage

United States Beverage LLC (USB) is a leading independent beverage company in the United States, specializing in imported and U.S. craft beer, and specialty beverages. US Beverage provides sales, marketing and distribution services for a diverse portfolio which includes UINTA Brewing Co., acquired by USB in 2022, as well as a global portfolio of premium brands such as Moosehead Lager, Erdinger, Malibu® Splash sparkling malt beverages, Captain Lawrence, Innis & Gunn, the Damm portfolio of brands: Estrella Damm Lager, INEDIT, DAURA and DAURA IPA, Czechvar, Dewey Crush, Superior Cerveza, Birra Moretti, Dragon Stout, Alfa Beer, Sagres, Krusovice, Zagorka, and Zajecarsko. USB is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Visit www.unitedstatesbeverage.com

