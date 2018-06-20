Birst Announces Incentive Program For Domo Customers

For a limited time, current Domo customers who purchase a subscription of at least two years to a comparable solution from Birst will receive six months of the subscription at no charge. This incentive program reduces the investment for Domo customers to migrate to Birst's leading Cloud BI and Analytics platform.

The incentive program is subject to additional terms. Domo customers interested in learning more about the incentive program can contact a Birst representative for more details.

Brad Peters, SVP and General Manager of Birst, said, "Birst's unique ability to handle the complexity of enterprise use cases – along with its financially sound business foundation that companies expect when making long-term investments – provide an unmatched set of capabilities, in the cloud, for larger organizations."

Birst's enterprise-class platform delivers the speed, self-service and agility that front-line business professionals demand – along with the scale, security and governance to meet rigorous corporate standards. Moreover, the functional richness of the Birst platform makes it ideal for addressing the sophisticated environments, data models and business process needs of large organizations.

"The BI market has reached a point of maturity, where customers have learned to recognize the value of the more functionally rich platforms available," Peters said. "At Birst, we have remained committed to customer success and technology innovation. Our customers trust they're working with a viable, fiscally-disciplined partner that delivers modern solutions to help customers grow their businesses and build their competitive advantage. This is why leading enterprises, around the world, depend on Birst to help transform their organizations – and why leading market research firms have recognized Birst's key platform capabilities."

The Birst platform is built using "smart" machine learning and automation technology that reduces human intervention. These augmented analytics capabilities are the next wave of disruption in the BI and analytics space. Together with a modern cloud architecture that eliminates traditional on-premises tasks, metadata reusability that makes development more efficient and more productive, and a superior user experience with industry-leading mobile capabilities, Birst can deliver more value to businesses in far less time than traditional solutions.

Birst received among the five highest scores in all five of the use cases assessed among 22 total vendors in the 2018 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report, published May 7.

Birst scored highest in the OEM or Embedded BI (4.41 out of 5) and Extranet Deployment (4.21 out of 5) use cases. The company received the second-highest scores in the Agile Centralized, BI Provisioning (4.04 out of 5) and Governed Data Discovery (3.91 out of 5) use cases. And it received the fifth-highest score in the Decentralized Analytics (3.8 out of 5) use case.

In addition, Birst has been positioned as a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise BI Platforms With Majority Cloud Deployments, Q3 2017."

According to the Forrester report, "Birst provides a full BI stack with strong support for both governance and agility. Birst was developed from the ground up as an enterprise-grade BI platform in the cloud, but with support for hybrid models. With its 'Networked BI' capability, it supports centralized governance while giving business units and individuals flexibility."

With Birst, organizations can achieve a new level of trusted insight and decision-making by connecting centralized and decentralized teams and applications via a network of analytics services. Built with patented technologies, Birst puts the power of analytics in the hands of every information worker and dramatically accelerates the process of delivering insights across the enterprise.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Birst, an Infor Company

Birst is an advanced networked business analytics platform. Organizations can achieve a new level of trusted insight and decision making by connecting their data and people via a network of analytics services. Birst scales from individuals to the enterprise in a manner that is smart, connected, and scalable. Learn more at www.birst.com.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and more than 90,000 customers in over 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

The incentive program described herein is subject to additional terms and may be terminated or changed at the discretion of Birst or Infor, with or without notice to you. This announcement does not constitute a commitment in any way and may not be incorporated, in whole or in part, into any contractual agreement with Birst or Infor.

