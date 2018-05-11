Birst Receives Among Five Highest Scores for All Five Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms

Birst scored highest in the OEM or Embedded BI (4.41 out of 5) and Extranet Deployment (4.21 out of 5) use cases. The company received the second-highest scores in the Agile Centralized, BI Provisioning (4.04 out of 5) and Governed Data Discovery (3.91 out of 5) use cases. And it received the fifth-highest score in the Decentralized Analytics (3.8 out of 5) use case.

This marks the second consecutive year that Birst has received the highest score for the OEM or Embedded BI use case and the third consecutive year that it has received the highest score for the Extranet Deployment use case.*

To download a complimentary copy of the 2018 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report, click here.

"We're thrilled to be recognized once again by Gartner," said Brad Peters, SVP and General Manager of Birst, an Infor company. "We think our scores, across all five use cases that Gartner evaluated in the report, reflect the fact that Birst's modern analytics platform is well suited to help enterprises understand and optimize their most complex business processes."

The 2018 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report evaluated products from 22 vendors. Gartner's Critical Capabilities report is the companion report to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, which evaluates vendors on 15 total criteria for ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"Birst brings together centralized and decentralized applications and teams, dramatically accelerating the laborious and time-consuming process of delivering analytics capabilities across the enterprise," Peters said. "Our platform is built using 'smart' machine learning and automation technology that reduces human intervention. We believe these augmented analytics capabilities are the next wave of disruption in the BI and analytics space. Together with a modern cloud architecture that eliminates traditional on-premises tasks, metadata reusability that makes development more efficient and more productive, and a superior user experience with industry-leading mobile capabilities, Birst can deliver more value to businesses in far less time than traditional solutions."

According to the Gartner report, "A&BI platforms are evolving beyond data visualization and dashboards to encompass augmented and advanced analytics. Data and analytics leaders should enable a broader set of users with new expanded capabilities to increase the business impact of their investments."

In addition, the report stated, "Analytic and business intelligence (A&BI) platforms still show substantial differences in functional capabilities, particularly in their support for complexity of analysis and data models, as well as in scalability."

Birst is a true software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution built on a next-generation multi-tenant cloud architecture that delivers the ability to deploy virtual BI tenants, virtualize data and metadata, federate semantic models across virtual tenants, and automate manual tasks. Birst's unique Networked Analytics approach delivers the speed, self-service and agility that front-line business professionals demand – along with the scale, security and governance to meet rigorous corporate standards.

Tweet This:

Birst @BirstBI receives among 5 highest scores in all 5 use cases: @Gartner_inc May 2018 Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms https://bit.ly/2K4vz7l

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, James Laurence Richardson, Joao Tapadinhas, 7 May 2018.*The report was previously titled Critical Capabilities for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Birst, an Infor Company

Birst is an advanced networked business analytics platform. Organizations can achieve a new level of trusted insight and decision making by connecting their data and people via a network of analytics services. Birst scales from individuals to the enterprise in a manner that is smart, connected, and scalable. Learn more at www.birst.com.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and more than 90,000 customers in over 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Media contact:

Steve Bauer

Birst, an Infor company

(628) 444-5101

(650) 670-7135 (mobile)

sbauer@birst.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/birst-receives-among-five-highest-scores-for-all-five-use-cases-in-2018-gartner-critical-capabilities-for-analytics-and-business-intelligence-platforms-300646799.html

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

http://infor.com

