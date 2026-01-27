Birtcher Anderson & Davis Completes Troy Court Industrial in Jurupa Valley, Exiting a Pandemic‑Era Acquisition with a Successful Outcome

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Birtcher Anderson & Davis (BA&D) today announced the completion and disposition of Troy Court Industrial, a three‑building, Class A industrial development in Jurupa Valley, California, acquired as land during the height of COVID in December 2020 and successfully brought full‑cycle in December 2025. The project totals approximately 191,311 square feet across addresses 4725, 4790 and 4795 Troy Court.

4790 Troy Court, Jurupa Valley, CA

"Acquiring land during the peak uncertainty of late 2020 required conviction and discipline," said Daniel Karcher, President of Birtcher Anderson & Davis. "Over the past five years, the Inland Empire industrial real estate market has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth, driven by surging demand for logistics and distribution space, historically low vacancy rates, and ongoing institutional investment. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, and values declining over the last 18 months, we were able to deliver Troy Court at institutional quality and complete our profitable business plan, reflecting the continued strength and fundamentals of the region."

Located in the heart of the Inland Empire West, one of the nation's most liquid industrial corridors, Troy Court Industrial provides modern functionality for a range of users. Transaction details: The three buildings were sold in Q4 2025 to multiple parties.

About Birtcher Anderson & Davis

Birtcher Anderson & Davis ("BA&D") is a California based, privately-owned real estate investment, development, and property management firm located in San Juan Capistrano, CA with additional satellite locations in CA and NV. BA&D is a vertically integrated real estate operating company focused on acquiring value-add, middle-market, multi-tenant warehouse and light industrial properties in high growth U.S. markets. For more information visit: www.birtcherandersondavis.com

Media Contact

Daniel W. Karcher, President

Birtcher Anderson & Davis

949.296.3560 | [email protected]

SOURCE Birtcher Anderson & Davis