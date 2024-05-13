Birth and Baby Experts Launch Empowering Book for Modern Moms

"Supported: Your Guide to Birth and Baby" Makes Mother's Day Debut

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning doulas, Kristin Revere and Alyssa Veneklase, founders of the leading doula agency Gold Coast Doulas , are thrilled to announce the release of their breakthrough parenting book "Supported: Your Guide to Birth and Baby ," launching Mother's Day, May 12, 2024.

Packed with practical advice and evidence-based information, "Supported" is an indispensable companion to equip both new and seasoned moms with the knowledge and confidence needed to navigate every stage of motherhood.

"We wrote the book we would have wanted when we were pregnant," says co-author and certified sleep consultant Alyssa Veneklase. "It really is an all-encompassing guide that will support moms from pregnancy through the toddler years and beyond."

"Supported" is the culmination of a decade-long journey, serving thousands of families through both their doula agency and popular online course "Becoming a Mother." From preparing for childbirth to navigating postpartum challenges, sleep training to managing toddler development, "Supported" helps mothers feel informed and prepared every step of the way.

"We want this information to be accessible and affordable to all moms," says Kristin Revere, co-author and owner of Gold Coast Doulas. "Just as people invest considerable time, consideration, and resources into planning a wedding or building a home, we want to empower moms to best prepare for the life-changing seasons of pregnancy and motherhood. We're thrilled to continue this mission and to reach even more families with this book."

