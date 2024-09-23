Birth of a Manufacturer: Bollinger Motors Celebrates First Customer-Ready Production Electric Trucks

Employees, Suppliers, Government Leaders Share Historic Bollinger B4 Vehicle Launch

LIVONIA, Mich., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not every day a start-up vehicle manufacturer gets to celebrate its ascension to full-fledged Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). For Bollinger Motors, that day came on Friday, Sept. 20, as employees, suppliers and government leaders gathered to recognize the company's first customer-ready vehicles, the all-electric Class 4 Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab, to go to market.

From left to right: Chief Mobility Officer for the State of Michigan Justine Johnson, Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate, Bollinger Motors Founder Robert Bollinger, Livonia Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan, Bollinger Motors CEO Jim Taylor

Bollinger Motors has been on a nearly decade-long journey from idea to finished product. For founder Robert Bollinger, the celebration was a culmination of vision, purpose and perseverance, for both Bollinger and the people who shared his dream of more sustainable transportation.

"The people here today and hundreds of others who have worked with us before – I want to thank you all so much for making this happen and believing in this dream," Bollinger said. "We've made an impact here in Detroit and I am proud of all the work this team has done to get to this day. We are launching a world-class electric truck that will be a leader in the commercial fleet business."

Bollinger's original vision in 2015 was to launch high-end all-electric pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles, but Bollinger and his team recognized the electric SUV and pickup markets weren't quite consumer ready. In 2022, the company pivoted to develop a Class 4 all electric truck, the Bollinger B4.

"Robert Bollinger and his team made a gutsy call two years ago to pivot to an entirely different market segment," said Bollinger Motors' CEO Jim Taylor. "The commercial vehicle segment is ready for electrification and Bollinger Motors has developed a world-class truck that will meet the fleet needs for companies across the country. We are excited to see these vehicles roll off the line, head to dealer lots and find a home with our customers."

Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones in the past several months on its march to production, including, CARB certification, FMVSS compliance, providing a full warranty coverage of the B4 chassis cab; receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency; a 145-vehicle sale to Momentum Group; a 70-vehicle sale to Doering Fleet Management; a 50-vehicle sale to EnviroCharge; the addition of TEC Equipment, Affinity Truck Center, Nacarato Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Automotive Group as dealers and service centers; Our Next Energy in Novi, Mich. to supply battery packs; Syncron as its warranty administration partner; and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

What government officials and community leaders are saying about Bollinger Motors:

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer:

"Bollinger Motors has once again decided to bet on Michigan as they lead the future of class-4 electric commercial trucks," said Governor Whitmer. "From their headquarters in Oak Park, the company designs, builds, and tests their cutting-edge tech in America, and I am proud that the Michigan Economic Development Corporation has worked with them to create even more good-paying jobs right here in our state. With incentives from the Biden-Harris administration and increasing demand for their products, Bollinger will continue to grow and because of that, Michigan will continue to lead."

Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate:

"It is fitting that this new vehicle production has made the leap from dream to reality right here in metro Detroit. Michigan is the home of automotive innovation. Michiganders are the dreamers and doers that put the world on wheels, and it makes sense that Bollinger Motors would be focused on opportunities to join the auto industry's electric vehicle revolution," Tate said.

Representative Haley Stevens (D-MI):

"Thanks to companies like Bollinger Motors, the Michigan manufacturing economy continues to advance. Revolutionizing the medium-duty commercial vehicle sector is a key piece to creating a lower-carbon future and seeing the Bollinger B4 come to market is an awesome continuation of the Michigan tradition of putting the world on wheels!"

Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation:

"As Bollinger Motors celebrates this exciting milestone here in Michigan, it underscores the strength of our talented workforce, our focus on sustainability, and our leadership in advanced manufacturing and an electrified mobility future. By executing our 'Make It in Michigan' economic development strategy and investing in our People, revitalizing Places and competing for Projects, we continue to demonstrate that the future will be made right here. Many congratulations to the team at Bollinger Motors for tapping into this success right here in Michigan. We're grateful for Bollinger's vote of confidence in our state and look forward to their continued growth and success in the years to come."

Justine Johnson, Chief Mobility Officer for the State of Michigan:

"Bollinger Motors' decision to build its new line of electric commercial trucks right here in Michigan is a testament to our thriving mobility and electrification supply chain. Electric commercial fleets will play a key role in reducing carbon emissions from the transportation of goods. Bollinger is a company that shares our state's vision for a sustainable future and we are proud that the company chose to Make It In Michigan."

About Bollinger Motors:

Founded in 2015 by Robert Bollinger, Bollinger Motors, Inc. is a U.S.-based company headquartered in Oak Park, Michigan. Bollinger Motors is developing all-electric commercial chassis cab trucks, Classes 4-6. In September of 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN). Learn more at www.BollingerMotors.com and www.MullenUSA.com.

