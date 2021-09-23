BIS Digital's DCR Receives Approval for New Jersey Court Recording

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Digital, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Superior Court of New Jersey Appellate Division's Office of Administrative Services has approved BIS Digital's court recording systems for use in its Municipal and Superior Courts.

The Office of Administrative Services, which establishes the standards for electronic recording of court events, approved the DCR / Liberty software for digital audio recording to a PC or server.

BIS Digital, Inc. Digital Court Recorder

"We are honored to serve as the exclusive vendor for capturing the official record of the New Jersey Courts," says BIS Digital President Steve Coldren. "Our commitment to continuous product development and superior technical support allow our thousands of court customers to place their full trust and confidence in us."

For four decades, BIS Digital has provided recording solutions to courts, law enforcement, and city, county, and federal government. The company recently entered the New Jersey market with the acquisition of firms Office Business Systems (OBS) in 2020 and Gramco Business Communications in 2021, suppliers of For The Record (FTR) Gold and Liberty recording systems, respectively.

With expertise in AV integration, BIS Digital system engineers can design solutions, using the recording system as the base, that address challenges due to COVID, natural disasters and other operational interruptions. These integrated AV solutions support remote, in-person and hybrid environments. With secure, multi-channel communications, courts can proceed with virtual participation, video conference recording, evidence presentation and other activities as though everyone is physically together in the courtroom.

BIS Digital will be performing live demonstrations of its technology solutions including its A.I. automated transcription service CourtSide at CTC, the world's largest court technology conference, in Columbus, Ohio, September 28-29, 2021.

About BIS Digital

BIS Digital provides high-quality AV, recording and conferencing technology for courts, law enforcement and government. Its digital court recording software, DCR, serves as the centerpiece of its comprehensive 360-degree service that includes system design, hardware procurement, installation, integration, training, and technical support. To learn more about how BIS Digital improves operations with innovative technology solutions, visit bisdigital.com.

