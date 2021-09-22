BIS Research Publishes Six Market Intelligence Reports for Agriculture and Food Industry During the Third Quarter of 2021

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research has recently published six premium market intelligence research reports for the agriculture and food industry. Each of these titles published covers a variety of segments under products such as crop harvesting robots, weeding robots, milking robots, camera, artificial light source, image processor, rotary-wing drones and fixed-wing drones. In addition to these, several applications of these products have also been covered under these reports, including precision and smart farming, livestock monitoring, simulated training, weather tracking and forecasting, harvesting, spraying, planting, vegetation mapping, crop disease monitoring, stress detection, yield estimation, impurity detection, and others.

The studies conducted under the BIS Agriculture and Food Tech section highlight that each market intelligence report compiled offers an update on micro-segments that are influencing the market, existing products and the advancements, market share analysis of various key players along with their financials, end-user preference data, and detailed global and regional market study analysis, among other things.

Agriculture Drones and Robots Market

The agriculture industry is currently transitioning from low technical mechanization to high-tech mechanization. High tech mechanization aims to use sensors and other automated fusions as it uses software-based AI. The technology makes use of technologies such as drones and robots to bring efficiency to farming operations. The global agriculture drones and robots market is expected to reach $30.08 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The primary drivers for the market growth include increasing automation in the agriculture industry and the shortage of manual labor in the sector. Several countries are taking initiatives to bring automation and sustainability in the agriculture sector to enhance profitability and bring efficiency in farming applications. [Know More]

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1166&type=download

Global Hyperspectral Imaging in Agriculture Market

Hyperspectral imaging has applications in a wide range of industries, such as mineralogy, agriculture, astronomy, and surveillance, through unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions. By using hyperspectral imaging cameras and accessories, a wide range of crop issues can be addressed through hyperspectral imaging. Growers worldwide have started to accept hyperspectral imaging in agriculture because of the better awareness about the benefits that the technology entails. The global hyperspectral imaging in agriculture market is expected to reach $56.88 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 11.93% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growth rate in the market is because of the increased emphasis on precision farming around the world. Due to the increasing global food demand, growers must adopt better ways for growing to maximize their yield increase production. The technology provides a wide range of solutions for the agricultural industry such as crop stress detection, pathogen detection, and monitoring. With improved technological advancements and better adoption of the technology, hyperspectral imaging will help drive the precision farming market globally. [Know More]

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1171&type=download

Global Autonomous Agriculture Equipment Market

Precision agriculture focuses mainly on maximizing the productivity while using minimum resources. With the support of GPS devices and computers, farmers can use autonomous equipment more efficiently. For the past few years, to make the agriculture sector smart, engineers have been working on semi-autonomous and autonomous equipment across the globe. The global autonomous agriculture equipment market is expected to reach $28.90 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2021-2026. High growth in the market is expected to be driven by significant developments in technology and the incorporation of artificial intelligence in the agriculture sector. Apart from this, the market is also driven by the adoption of autonomous equipment in commercial farms, high productivity, and profitability compared to conventional farming. Thus, the growing demand for autonomous equipment in the agriculture sector is also responsible for high growth in the autonomous agriculture equipment market. [Know More]

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1172&type=download

Global Aquaponic and Hydroponic Systems and Equipment Market

With the help of alternative farming techniques such as aquaponics and hydroponics, food production can be maximized with year-round production. Products produced with the help of these techniques are more nutrient rich as compared to products grown through conventional farming. Products grown through aquaponics and hydroponics are grown in a controlled environment and monitored at all times. The global aquaponic and hydroponic systems and equipment market is expected to reach $2.74 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 14.80% during the forecast period 2021-2026. High growth in the market is expected to be driven by the benefits that aquaponics and hydroponics provide over conventional farming. [Know More]

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1144&type=download

Fermented Plant-Based Alternatives Market

Fermentation of food is an ancient technique developed for the preservation of food products. Fermented foods are also considered the first type of "processed food" that improves the taste and the shelf life of food products. Fermented food products were discovered in the early ages. The global fermented plant-based alternatives market is expected to reach $422.26 million by 2026, growing with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2026. The major factors uplifting the growth of the market are the increasing trend of veganism across the globe coupled with escalating health issues among individuals. Due to the intake of dairy-based products, food allergies have also been rising among consumers, which are caused by the reaction of protein present in milk and other dairy products with the body's immune system. As fermentation can make the body immune to any negative reaction from dairy products, due to this fermented food products are gaining more attention from consumers. [Know More]

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1136&type=download

AR in Agriculture Market

In the current situation, augmented reality (AR) technologies are currently at a very early stage of adoption and are yet to be properly developed for agricultural practices. However, most of their deployment is in manufacturing sectors such as automobiles, aviation machinery, and other related industries. Basic industries such as agriculture are still very far from getting completely digitized as a very small number of farms globally have deployed digital technologies into their operations. The AR in agriculture market is expected to reach $4.43 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 37.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. High growth in the market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for precision agriculture and smart farming methods, which will further increase the demand for other digital technologies along with augmented reality. [Know More]

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1164&type=download

The studies conducted under the agriculture and food industry offer strategic recommendations that can help organizations in tracking various products, trends, and technologies that are changing the dynamics of the market. BIS Research also offers bespoke research services to help organizations meet their objectives.

For Custom Research Services: https://bisresearch.com/our-offerings/custom-research

How can market intelligence reports published by BIS Research for the Agriculture and Food Market add value to an organization's decision-making process?

Help in analyzing technological substitutes and future trends

Aid in targeting a segment for product launch

Help in making the strategies required for the market

Help in understanding the geographical scenario of the market

Aid in analyzing the competitors' strengths and weaknesses

Assist in exploring new products

Help in understanding the growth of each domain

Assist in taking strategic decisions like investments, collaborations, and acquisitions

About BIS Research:

BIS Research, a premium market intelligence company, offers in-depth insights and consulting to Fortune 500 companies. We are established and known for tracking the growth of deep technologies across key industry verticals and the subsequent challenges and opportunities associated with deep tech across markets, applications, and products.

With more than 1,000 clients, over 10,000 plus primary interviews, and approximately 200 reports published in a year, BIS Research has often been sighted for its ability to track emerging tech trends early on. We provide market estimations, analysis on emerging high-growth applications, technology analysis, highly segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters that come in handy for our clients during strategic decision-making.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: [email protected]

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on [email protected] https://twitter.com/BISResearch

SOURCE BIS Research