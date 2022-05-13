BIS Research Study Highlights the Automotive Inverter Market to reach $50.01 billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive inverter market is projected to reach $50.01 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 17.09%, suggests the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

The automobile industry has seen a significant technological shift in the previous decade, opening the path for widespread acceptance of electric transportation. Increasing investments in R&D in gallium nitride and silicon carbide is one of the major opportunities in the global automotive inverter market.

Also, the exponential increase in the sales of electric vehicles across the globe will propel the market even further.

Though there are some challenges in the market, such as lack of charging infrastructure and complex design requirements, the ongoing vital developments in the market are expected to overcome them in the forecast period.

The detailed study is a compilation of 212 Market Data Tables and 39 Figures spread through 193 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive Inverter Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031"

USP of the Report

This exclusive report on automotive invereter market will help you with:

Extensive competitive benchmarking of the top 15 players to offer a holistic view of the global automotive inverter market landscape

Market ranking analysis based on product portfolio, recent developments, and regional spread

Analysis of the investment landscape, including product adoption scenario, funding, and patent analysis

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Dhrubajyoti Narayan, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "The automotive inverter market is expected to grow at a fast pace owing to the continuous shift toward electric mobility. As already known, an inverter plays a vital role in the powertrain of an electric vehicle by converting DC current coming from the battery to AC current for the AC motor in the drivetrain to function, and it provides an impetus to the electric vehicle industry as well."

View the report on Automotive Inverter Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration, etc.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are as follows:

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Continental AG

Toshiba Corporation

Aptiv PLC

DENSO Corporation

Toyota Industries Corporation

LG Electronics

Robert Bosch GmbH

Danfoss

Lear Corporation

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Fuji Electric

Marelli Corporation

Companies that are not a part of the above pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).

Who should buy this report?

The companies that manufacture and commercialize automotive inverters and also companies that produce raw materials for inverters, semiconductor manufacturers, automotive OEMs, research institutions, and regulatory bodies.

Request for a FREE sample of this report

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the futuristic trends in the global automotive inverter market, and how is the market expected to change over the forecast years 2021-2031?

What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies that are currently working in the automotive inverter market?

How is the global automotive inverter market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the global automotive inverter market?

Which region is expected to be leading the global automotive inverter market by 2031?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

What is the current and future revenue scenario of the global automotive inverter market?

