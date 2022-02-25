BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Blockchain in Agriculture & Food Market to Reach $1.48 billion by 2026

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blockchain in agriculture & food market is projected to reach $1.48 billion in terms of revenue by 2026 at a CAGR of 51%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

The agriculture and food market required a lot of inconsistent paperwork and dependency on paper-based documentation. Blockchain provides a systematic digital ledger for storing land records and other data, keeping it safe during natural calamities.

Blockchain technology will be a revolutionary change as it offers tamper-proof, precise statistics about the farms, inventory, credit scores, and food tracking.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Rakhi Tanwar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The blockchain in agriculture and food market is expected to be a great replacement over traditional paperwork. Through a better adoption of these tamper-proof blockchain technologies, agricultural productivity and efficiency can be enhanced, and agricultural revenue generation for farmers can be maximized. Blockchain in agriculture and food market also eliminates intermediary or middleman with peer-to-peer transactions and enhances traceability of information in the food supply chain making the entire supply chain very transparent."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global blockchain in agriculture and food market analyzed and profiled in the study involve blockchain technology solution providers, retailers, food processors, agricultural OEMs, food distributors, and agricultural commodity traders using blockchain technology.

Companies such as Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., Raven Industries, Topcon Corporation, Proagrica, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-John, PrecisionHawk Inc., Afimilk Ltd., Allflex USA Inc., Boumatic LLC, DeLaval, Cowlar, OSRAM Licht AG, AeroFarms, Smartcultiva Corporation, AKVA Group ASA, Eruvaka Technologies, and others are profiled in the report based on the selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market), mid-segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors.

