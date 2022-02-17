BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Enhanced Geothermal Systems Market to Reach $3.67 billion by 2030

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enhanced geothermal systems market is projected to reach $3.67 billion in terms of revenue by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

Climate change policies and emission reduction targets committed by various countries are the primary drivers for the renewable energy market.

The renewable energy market (currently dominated by solar energy, wind energy, and hydro energy, and government policies catering to one of these three forms of energy generation) has an exciting addition to its portfolio in the form of geothermal energy.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Dhrubajyoti Narayan, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "Though the majority of natural heat obtained from the Earth's crust is currently being used for heating and other purposes, geothermal-based electricity generation is gaining the required momentum. It has been anticipated that in the next half-decade, geothermal-based energy generation will occupy a significant share of the renewable portfolio of individual countries".

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details of companies such as their product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the enhanced geothermal system market.

Companies such as Enel SpA, Ormat Technologies, Inc., AltaRock Energy, Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Kenya Electricity Generating Company Limited, BESTEC GmbH, SA Géothermie Bouillante, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Calpine Corporation, Energy Development Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Ansaldo Energia S.p.A., Siemens AG., among others.

