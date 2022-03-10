BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market to Reach $5.26 billion by 2026

FREMONT, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global a farm management software and data analytics market is projected to reach $5.26 billion in terms of revenue by 2026 at a CAGR of 18.55%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

Since 2010, the adoption of farm management software and data analytic solutions has increased, especially by medium and large-scale farmers.

Through farm management software, a farmer has complete information on all field activities, which can be managed through software accessed through a mobile phone or a tablet.

Some of the primary benefits related to farm management software and data analytic solutions in the agricultural field include yield monitoring and field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking and forecasting, irrigation management, and farm economics.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Rakhi Tanwar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The farm management software and data analytics market is expected to be a great solution for a wide range of issues in the agricultural industry. Through a better adoption of the technology, agricultural productivity and efficiency can be maximized, and chances of crop failure will be reduced."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

365FarmNet, ABACO Group UK, Ag Leader Technology, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, AGRIVI, Agroptima, Agworld Pty Ltd, BASF SE, Bushel Inc., CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial N.V., CropIn Technology Solutions Private Limited, CropX Inc., Deere & Company, EFC Systems, Farmers Edge Inc., Granular, Inc., Hexagon Agriculture, IBM Corporation, Raven Industries Inc., SourceTrace, The Climate Corporation, Topcon, Trimble Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global farm management software and data analytics market.

Analyzed and profiled in the study involve original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that provide the required software for deployment in the agriculture industry. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global farm management software and data analytics market has been done that will help the reader to understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape

