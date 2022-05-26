BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Liquid Biopsy Market to Reach $19.06 Billion by 2032

FREMONT, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global liquid biopsy market is projected to reach $19.06 billion in terms of revenue by 2032 at a CAGR of 19.83%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

To gain a holistic view of the market, data from different segments of the market has been analyzed minutely. These segments include platform, technology, usage, sample, clinical application, circulating biomarkers, workflow, indication, end user, and region. Each of these segments is further categorized into sub-segments and micro-segments to compile an in-depth study.

Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive medical procedure which holds the ability to detect the presence of molecular cancer biomarkers in biological fluids. The report includes market estimation for tests/services, instruments, kits, and consumables used for liquid biopsies of different oncology and non-oncology disorders.

Liquid biopsy has a critical role in the precision medicine approach, as it confirms the safe and effective application of targeted therapeutics.

The detailed study is a compilation of 17 Market Data Tables and 216 Figures spread through 263 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Liquid Biopsy Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032"

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Nitish Kumar Singh, Principal Analyst – BIS Research, states, "North America is the leading contributor in the global liquid biopsy market. It contributed approximately 54.17% to the global market value in 2021. This region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.32% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and will continue dominating the market in 2032. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 21.61% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of 6 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The key players profiled in the report include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F-Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermos Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc., Guardant Health, Biocept, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Elypta, Micronoma, Dxcover Limited, LungLife AI, Inc., Epic Sciences, Abcodia Ltd., and Bioscience Institute S.p.A.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global liquid biopsy market?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players to sustain in the competitive market?

Which is the dominant product type developed by the leading and emerging players for liquid biopsy?

What are the key technologies that have been used by leading players in the global liquid biopsy market to develop diagnostic and research solutions for cancer?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

What are the reimbursement scenario and the regulations for liquid biopsies globally?

Considering next-generation sequencing (NGS), what is the most important factor among price, sensitivity, and turnaround time, to increase the adoption of NGS-based liquid biopsy in the near future?

From the end-users' point of view, does efficiency or convenience hold the key to driving the global liquid biopsy market?

What are your treatment guidelines for the different types of cancer?

What is the average number of liquid biopsies being conducted on each patient throughout the duration of their stay?

