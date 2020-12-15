BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Value to Reach $2.26 Billion by 2026

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market value is projected to reach $2.26 billion by 2026, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research. The study also highlights that the market value is set to witness a CAGR of 24.86% between 2020 and 2026.

The comprehensive research study of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market covers:

elaborated sections focused on different types of applications, components, orbit, mass, and end users

company profiling for more than 15 companies

competitive benchmarking of key players operating in the market

a detailed global and regional market share analysis, including the scrutiny of more than 10 countries

a detailed analysis of the CubeSat market scenario for the nanosatellite and microsatellite market based on dimensions

detailed launch vehicle mapping with satellite, orbit, and launch Site during 2020-2026

The detailed study is a compilation of 24 Figures and 89 Market Data spread through 214 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026.

The report encompasses market drivers, challenges, opportunities, competition mapping, benchmarking, and segmental analysis of regions.

The BIS Research study indicates that the increasing demand for Low Earth Orbit (LEO)-based satellites, ongoing advancements of electronic technology for nanosatellites and microsatellites, and the rising research and development activities for cost-effective satellites are fueling the growth of the market.

Along with the drivers, the study highlights opportunities in the market, such as demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) small satellite networks and the increased utilization of COTS component, which allows key manufacturers to expand their operations among different customers.

To gain a holistic view of the market, data from various segments have been analyzed. These segments include application, mass, orbit, component, end user, and region. The segments are further categorized into sub-segments to get an in-depth analysis of the study.

Nilopal Ojha, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, states, "Over the past years, the increasing demand for nano and microsatellite constellations for LEO has risen across various end users such as commercial, defense, academic, and government. This is due to the low cost associated with their development. This will push the key manufacturers to develop satellites with more advanced technologies. Moreover, the rising investments by government and commercial companies for advancements in electronic satellite equipment are expected to drive the market."

Request for a Sample: Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

Key insights and data triangulation are done from in-depth interviews with leaders of the leading companies and market participants. The key players profiled in the report include Axelspace Corporation, Astrocast, BlackSky Global, Capella Space, GomSpace, ICEYE, Kepler Communication, Lockheed Martin, Nano Avionics, OneWeb, Planet Labs, Planet IQ, Satellogic, Spire Global, and Tyak Nano Satellite.

The report also offers strategic recommendations that can help the companies to track various trends, technologies, and products that are changing the market dynamics. The recommendations by BIS Research offer bespoke research services to help companies meet their objectives.

Who should buy this report?

· Manufacturers and distributers of nanosatellites and microsatellites

Emerging start-ups and government space agencies that are planning to launch nanosatellites and microsatellites

Providers of components such as payload, structure, telecommunication, on-board computer, power system, attitude control system, and propulsion system

Insightful Questions Covered to Enable Companies to take Strategic Decisions

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities for the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market during the forecast period 2020-2026?

How is COVID-19 affecting the growth of the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market?

What are the recent trends in the nanosatellite and microsatellite segment?

Which are the key players in the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

What is the expected revenue generated by the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market during the forecast period 2020-2026?

What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase their market presence in the industry?

Which application in the nanosatellite and microsatellite market is expected to dominate the market in 2026?

What are the competitive strengths of the key players in the nanosatellite and microsatellite market?

What would be the aggravated revenue generated by the nanosatellite and microsatellite market segmented by region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest-of-the-World) by 2026?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Global Small Launch Vehicle (SLV) Market - Analysis & Forecast, 2020-2030

Global Small Satellite Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030

Global Satellite M2M and IoT Network Market, 2018-2023

About BIS Research

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies, and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

Contact:

Bhavya Banga

Email: [email protected]

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on [email protected] https://twitter.com/BISResearch

SOURCE BIS Research