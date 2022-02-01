BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market to Reach $85.2 billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next-generation biomanufacturing market is projected to reach $85.2 billion in terms of revenue by 2031 at a CAGR of 14.85%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

The research study titled "Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market" is focused on understanding the key trends of next-generation biomanufacturing with the use of single-use bioreactors and digital bioreactors across the globe. The research study demonstrates the competitive landscape of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market and presents the market dynamics as well as the regulatory framework affecting the growth of the next-generation biomanufacturing across different regions.

The detailed study is a compilation of 09 Market Data Tables and 157 Figures spread through 256 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2031".

USP of the Report

Aids in new product development in a cost-effective manner

Helps in targeting a segment for launching a new product

Offers go-to-market strategies for the different product type

Supports in diversifying the product portfolio basis risk and progression of technology

Helps in analyzing technological substitutes and comparing the types

Offers tailor-made solutions based on the throughput of different labs

Aids in understanding the end-user requirement

Assists in exploring the newer procedures and services

Supports in analyzing the competitors' funding scenario

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Nitish Kumar, Lead Analyst at BIS Research, "The global next-generation biomanufacturing market is undergoing a significant flux about the advancements that have already taken place and are currently invading the market space. Additionally, with the integration of automation and digital technology in biomanufacturing, there is immense potential for these emerging sub-markets to continue to propel the overall next-generation biomanufacturing market. Even though other industries are actively using the technology, the digital twins of bioprocesses are gaining potential in the biopharmaceutical industry. Digital twins are expected to bring a revolutionary change in biomanufacturing as it allows the replacement of laboratory experiments with in-silico simulations, providing a swift and cost-effective alternative for research, development, and innovation. Digital bioprocess twins in the biomanufacturing industry have an enormous potential for value creation. The growing market supports the growth in bioprocessing supplies and services markets at comparable annual rates. In addition, the increasing budgets for new capital investments in bioprocessing equipment and favorable government funding also drive the market's growth."

View the report from BIS Research at Global Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

The next-generation biomanufacturing market is largely dominated by companies such as Applikon Biotechnology BV, bbi-biotech GmbH, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Esco Group of Companies, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Merck KGaA, PBS Biotech, Inc., Pierre Guérin, Sartorius AG, Shanghai Bailun Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ZETA GmbH.

The bioprocess segment of a few companies like GE Healthcare was highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the supply-demand gap. Due to this, the company reported low segment revenue in 2020. However, key players like Danaher Corporation witnessed high growth in the revenue attributed to the high demand for bioprocess solutions products.

Who Should Buy this Report?

Manufacturers of next-generation biomanufacturing equipment, digital bioreactors and single-use bioreactors suppliers, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, research institutes, contract development and manufacturing organizations, and contract research organizations.

Companies offering products related to single-use/disposable biomanufacturing and automation and service providers in the next-generation biomanufacturing market.

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1206&type=download

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the key trends of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market? How is the market evolving, and what is its future scope?

What is the role of automation in biomanufacturing?

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market?

What is the regulatory framework of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market?

What is the market share of each of the players offering products for next-generation biomanufacturing?

What are the key strategies implemented by the major players to sustain the competition of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market?

What was the market size of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market in 2020, and what is the anticipated market size in 2031?

What is the expected growth rate of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the different next-generation biomanufacturing products used in the medical field?

Which product segment is expected to observe the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the key medical applications of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market?

Which application type is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2021-2031?

What are the key countries contributing significantly toward the growth of the next-generation biomanufacturing market?

What are the key players of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market, and what is their role in the market? Who are the leading payers in the single-use bioreactor market?

