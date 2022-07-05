BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Next-Generation In-Vehicle Infotainment Market to Reach $155.28 Billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market is projected to reach $155.28 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 22.1%, suggests the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

The next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market has been gaining significant traction in recent times, mainly because of the shifting consumer behavior in the automotive market.

Additionally, the shifting consumer preferences in terms of connectivity requirements and safety concerns have also resulted in the adoption of infotainment systems as a major interior feature in modern-day automobiles.

Many surveys have established the fact that car buyers today are more concerned about the dashboard features rather than under-the-hood features in automobiles.

This massive shift in consumer preferences has provided a viable opportunity for automotive manufacturers to gain a strong ground in this domain.

The detailed study is a compilation of 122 market data tables and 41 figures spread through 208 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Global Next-Generation In-Vehicle Infotainment Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031."

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market:

Emergence of various technologies such as 5G and AI

Shift toward location-based advertising and e-commerce

Increase in demand for in-vehicle displays

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Safety and security issues

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Girish Jambale, Senior Research Associate, BIS Research, "The market is evolving rapidly and is anticipated to continue to spur at the same pace in the following years. Businesses are developing innovative solutions and launching new products in the market. Collaborations and product launches are key strategies assisting the market's growth. The massive shift in consumer preferences has provided a viable opportunity for automotive manufacturers to gain a strong ground in this domain. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the infotainment systems and connected cars and growing safety concerns are expected to increase the adoption of in-vehicle infotainment systems globally."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Private Companies

CY Vision GmbH

Cinemo GmbH

Basemark

Vehicle Software

Consenz

Company Type 2: Public Companies

Denso Corporation

Harman International Industries Inc.

Continental AG

Visteon Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

TomTom International B.V.

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Sasken Technologies Ltd.

Embitel

HERE Technologies

Avnet Inc.

EInfochips, Inc.

Companies that are not a part of the afore-mentioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).

