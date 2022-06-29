BIS Research Study Highlights the Global NGS Oncology Market to Reach $51.78 Billion by 2032

FREMONT, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global NGS oncology market is projected to reach $51.78 billion in terms of revenue by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.04%, suggests the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

NGS has recently begun recruiting oncology to promote cancer treatment through a variety of approaches ranging from novel biomarkers and cancer mutations to finding carriers for cancer mutations and acquiring specific treatment.

Currently, NGS can assist in early diagnosis and discovering pharmacogenetic markers that help to make treatment more personal. Despite great progress in understanding genes, the NGS has the added benefit of providing a broader perspective on the cancer site and finding ways to improve cancer.

The comprehensive study covers the following:

Market numbers on micro-segments influencing the market.

Study of data from more than 30 companies.

Detailed country-level analysis, including the scrutiny of more than 12 companies.

Application analysis of the global NGS oncology market in various countries.

The detailed study is a compilation of 04 market data tables and 186 figures spread through 257 pages and in-depth TOC on "Global NGS Oncology Market – Analysis And Forecast, 2022-2032"

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the drivers for the global NGS oncology market:

• Increasing Incidence of Cancer Requiring Sophisticated Molecular Techniques

• Reducing Cost of Sequencing

• Rapid Technological Advancements Related to NGS Oncology

Following are the challenges for the global NGS oncology market:

• Inadequate NGS Oncology Reimbursement Scenario

• Increasing Cost of NGS Automated Sample Preparation Instruments

• Barriers in the Advancement of NGS Oncology

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According , Nitish Kumar Singh, Principal Analyst - BIS Research, "North America is the leading contributor to the global NGS oncology market. It contributed approximately 43.07% to the market value in 2021. This region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.14% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and will continue dominating the market in 2032. However, Europe is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 12.90% during the forecast period 2022- 2032."

View the report on Global NGS Oncology Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Biodesix, Inc.

• Caris Life Sciences

• DNASTAR

• Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Illumina, Inc.

• Invitae Corporation

• IntegraGen (OncoDNA)

• Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

• Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Pillar Biosciences, Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Takara Bio Inc.

• Vela Diagnostics

SOURCE BIS Research