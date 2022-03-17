BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Precision Cardiology Market to Reach $3.58 billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global precision cardiology market is projected to reach $3.58 billion in terms of revenue by 2031 at a CAGR of 12.9%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

Significant strides in advancing sequencing technologies tools have facilitated an increasing number of cardiovascular genetic studies to be performed in the field of cardiology.

As the next frontier of precision medicine, the global precision cardiology market showcases enormous potential to completely revolutionize the field of cardiovascular disease diagnosis, which is further anticipated to help stakeholders reduce the burden associated with these conditions.

The detailed study is a compilation of 15 Market Data Tables and 188 Figures spread through 242 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Precision Cardiology Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031"

USP of the Report

This extensive report can help with:

Aiding in precision cardiology test development.

Helping in targeting a segment for launching new tests.

Offering go-to market access strategies.

Supporting in diversifying the portfolio basis risk and progression of underlying technologies.

Helping in analyzing specifications.

Aiding in understanding the end-user landscape.

Gaining holistic views pertaining to the regions and understand the market potential of the countries.

Supporting in analyzing the competitive landscape to gain an understanding of the business strategies incorporated by the companies.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Nitish Kumar, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "In North America, several emerging and legacy companies are focusing on expanding their respective precision cardiology portfolio for clinical and research use. Additionally, emerging companies are massively investing on the development of advanced precision cardiology tests based on sequencing technologies, particularly for clinical applications to enable precision medicine in the field of cardiovascular care. Moreover, the significant uptake of research activities pertaining to cardiovascular genetics, increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and rising awareness among patients regarding early diagnosis, among others, promoted the adoption of precision cardiology tests by the end users."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 17 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The key players profiled in the report include ARUP Laboratories, CENTOGENE N.V., Devyser Diagnostics AB, Eurofins Scientific, Exact Sciences Corporation, Fulgent Genetics, Inc., GENinCode, Illumina, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, OPKO Health, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Sema4 OpCo, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Who Should Buy This Report?

Cardiovascular genetic test developers and providers who are involved in the development and commercialization of their respect offerings.

Emerging companies in the field of precision cardiology to assess the market situation.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is precision cardiology revolutionizing the field of cardiovascular care?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global precision cardiology market?

What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the global precision cardiology market?

How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the global precision cardiology ecosystem?

What are the key development strategies that are being implemented by the major players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions pertaining to the use of precision cardiology products and services?

What are the potential entry barriers, which are expected to be faced by the companies willing to enter a particular region?

What are the growth opportunities for the companies in the region of their operation?

Who are the leading players with significant offerings in the global precision cardiology market?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum. In the past 5 years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.

