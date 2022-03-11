BIS Research Study Highlights the Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market to Reach $19.8 billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyurethane-based foams in automotive market is projected to reach $19.8 billion in terms of revenue by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.77%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

Polyurethane-based foams have been developing significantly since the 1950s, and much can be attributed to the technological advancements in this field. Polyurethane foams can help to develop new features of vehicle design and comfort.

Nowadays, demand for sustainable products is rapidly increasing. At the same time, the car industry is always on the lookout for new materials to use in their future models' components.

With the number of electric vehicles expected to rise in the upcoming years, lightweight materials such as polyurethane foams will become increasingly vital.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Shivam Priyadarshi, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "The global polyurethane-based foams are an important part of sustainable transportation development in automotive market. An important aspect of sustainable development applied to transportation is to optimize the use of resources and materials. Polyurethane-based foam contributes by being used at low densities in many applications, as it is a durable material, resulting in increasing demand in upcoming years."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on a selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holding 50-60% of the market) and mid-segment players (comprising 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holding the balance 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetrations, research, and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the polyurethane-based foams in automotive market.

Some of the key players operating in the market, include Huntsman International LLC, Dow, Rogers Corporation, Recticel NV/SA, Foam Supplies, Inc., Huebach Corporation, Caligen Europe B.V., Vita (Holdings) Limited, Bridgestone Corporation, M/s Sheela Foam Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Greiner AG, Interplasp, UFP Technologies, Inc., and Covestro AG

