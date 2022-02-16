BIS Research Study Highlights the Simulation Software Market to Reach $20.27 billion by 2025

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The simulation software market is projected to reach $20.27 billion in terms of revenue by 2031 at a CAGR of 15.3%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

Simulation software is increasingly being used to model system operations, processes, and product design, enabling different user types to study relationships between processes and systems. Increasing demand for effective solutions to reduce production and training costs and increasing capabilities of simulation software toward advanced technologies such as AR/VR, digital twins, and 3D printing are fueling the growth of the simulation software market.

The adoption of simulation software can help address industries' important and immediate needs in reducing time, cost, and effort to manufacture goods.

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Dhrubajyoti Narayan, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "The number of potential users for manufacturing simulation software can grow five folds compared to the current situation. This is possible if affordable and targeted offerings are made accessible to companies. The presence of existing cloud-based infrastructure and the ability to respond to fast-moving demands from the consumer would land the suppliers a competitive advantage in the near future while negotiating contracts."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

ANSYS, Inc., SAP SE, Altair Engineering, Inc., Applied Intuition, Inc., Autodesk Inc., AVL List GmbH, Cognata, Dassault Systèmes, dSPACE GmbH, Foretellix, VIRES Simulationstechnologie GmbH, NVIDIA Corporation, rFpro, The MathWorks, Inc., LG Electronics

The companies profiled in the report have been selected post-in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details of companies such as their product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the global simulation software market.

