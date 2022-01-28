BIS Research Study Highlights the Space-Qualified Propellant Tank Market to Reach $3.07 billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global space-qualified propellant tank market is projected to reach $3.07 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.83%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

Propellant tanks are used in satellites and launch vehicles for storing liquid fuels. Additionally, a cryogenic rocket propellant tank (cryo-tank) is used for storing fuel or oxidizer of rocket stages. The upcoming space heavy lift launch vehicles demand extremely excessive propellant mass fractions to obtain the designed performance set by the existing metallic tanks. This is driving companies to develop lightweight propellant tanks.

Currently, many space agencies and commercial companies across the globe have been focusing on developing satellite constellations. This is expected to drive the market for the propellant tank system.

The detailed study is a compilation of 57 Market Data Tables and 26 Figures spread through 136 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031"

USP of the Report

This exclusive report on space-qualified propellent tank market will help you with:

A dedicated section focusing on the futuristic trends adopted by the key players operating in the global space-qualified propellant tank market

Extensive competitive benchmarking of top 15 players (including OEMs and component providers) offering a holistic view of the global space-qualified propellant tank landscape

Detailed qualitative and quantitative mapping of satellites and launch vehicles during 2020-2031

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of space-qualified propellant tank at the region and country-level granularity based on application and product

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Nilopal Ojha, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "The market for space-qualified propellant tanks is expected to reach new heights due to the rapid escalation of the production and launch of satellites in the market owing to the low-cost associated with their launch and development. As a result, key stakeholders are constantly looking to exploit next-generation propellant tanks in adherence with the existing and forthcoming industry standards for various end-user applications. Furthermore, xenon tanks are the required technology for next-generation space infrastructure. Hence, the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period 2021-2031."

View the report on Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include Airbus S.A.S, Adam Works, Ariane Group, CU Aerospace, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Nammo AS, OHB SE, Peak Technology, and Stelia Aerospace North America Inc.

Accordingly, a structured approach has been followed, which includes segmenting the pool of players under three mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustive parts, holding a 100% pie of the market, mentioned as follows:

Top Segment Players - These are leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), covering ~90% of the market.

Other Segment Players – These are component providers, covering ~10% of the market.

Who Should Buy this Report?

Satellite Manufacturers

Tier1 and Tier2 Component Manufacturers

Propulsion System Manufacturers

Launch Vehicle Manufacturers

Request for a Sample: https://bisresearch.com/requestsample?id=1213&type=download

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the futuristic trends in the global space-qualified propellant tank market, and how is the market expected to change over the forecast years 2021-2031?

What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies currently operating in the global space-qualified propellant tank market?

How is the space-qualified propellant tank market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the global space-qualified propellant tank market?

Which region is expected to lead the global space-qualified propellant tank market by 2031?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

What is the current and future revenue scenario of this market?

What is the competitive scenario of the key players in the global space-qualified propellant tank market?

What are the emerging technologies that the key companies are focusing on to increase their market share?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the companies that are influencing the growth of the market?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Global LEO-focused Satellite Propulsion Technology Market: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/leo-focused-satellite-propulsion-technology-market.html

Global Small Launch Vehicle Market: https://bisresearch.com/industry-report/global-small-launch-vehicle-market.html

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum. In the past 5 years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.

Contact:

Head of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

+1-510-404-8135

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on [email protected] https://twitter.com/BISResearch

SOURCE BIS Research