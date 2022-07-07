BIS Research Study Highlights the Transportation Grade Bioethanol Market to Reach $106.78 Billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The transportation grade bioethanol market is projected to reach $106.78 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.4%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

The use of municipal solid wastes to create bioethanol fuel is the current focus of research and development activities. The use of bioethanol in the transportation sector is rising due to the blending mandates by various regulatory bodies, such as the Renewable Energy Directive (EU RED) and Renewable Fuel Standard.

Bioethanol is replacing lead as an octane enhancer in petrol. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), the transport sector is more reliant on fossil fuels compared to any other sector, accounting for 37% of CO 2 emissions from the end-use industries. However, with bioethanol, some of these emissions can be reduced as the fuel crops absorb the CO 2 released during growth.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the transportation grade bioethanol market:

Increased consumer awareness and preference toward sustainable products

Increased investments in transportation grade bioethanol production

Stringent rules and regulations related to carbon emissions

Growing automotive industry

The transportation grade bioethanol market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

High cost of cellulosic ethanol compared to first-generation bioethanol

Complex production process

Availability of substitutes

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Sachin Singh, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "Bioethanol is a better replacement for conventional fossil fuels as it is highly sustainable. The growing shift toward environment-friendly products and blending mandates from regulatory bodies such as the Renewable Energy Directive (EU RED) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to increase the percentage of bioethanol in fuels are some of the key factors responsible for the market growth. Furthermore, the increase in the price of fossil fuels because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has compelled the world to consider ways to minimize reliance on fossil fuels and accelerate the green transition."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and the analysis of companies' coverage, product portfolios, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Company Type 1: Raw Material - Sugarcane

CropEnergies AG

Cristal Union

Tereos S.A.

Alcogroup SA

Vivergo Fuels Limited

BlueFire Renewables Inc.

Company Type 2: Raw Material - Corn



Archer Daniels Midland Company

Alcogroup SA

BlueFire Renewables Inc.

Tereos S.A.

Company Type 3: Raw Material - Wheat



CropEnergies AG

Cristal Union

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Alcogroup SA

BlueFire Renewables Inc.

Companies that are not a part of the afore-mentioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the major factors and trends impacting the adoption/consumption of bioethanol fuel in the transportation sector?

What are some key initiatives taken by the existing players to improve their market positioning and strategies adopted by new players entering the market space?

What are the leading fuel blends, promising applications, and preferred raw materials in the market, and how are they expected to evolve in the coming years?

What are the latest developments in various countries across the globe for the development of bioethanol, and what are the consumption patterns?

How has COVID-19 impacted the transportation grade bioethanol market across the globe?

What are the bottlenecks around the adoption of bioethanol across different regions and countries?

Is there any government regulation across the globe impacting the transportation grade bioethanol market?

For a new company looking to enter the transportation grade bioethanol market, what areas could it focus on to stay ahead of the competition?

