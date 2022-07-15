BIS Research Study Projects the Fertigation and Chemigation Market to Reach $18.96 Billion by 2027

FREMONT, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium market intelligence study by BIS Research titled Fertigation and Chemigation Market – A Global and Regional Analysis projects the market to reach $18.96 billion in terms of revenue by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.45%.

Fertigation and chemigation systems help reduce water and fertilizer use, reduce production costs, and improve crop quality. Many companies offer automated fertigation solutions that help to reduce labor costs and facilitate easy detection of nutrient deficiency in crops through sensors.

Through automated crop monitoring solutions in the field, fertigation and chemigation activities can be better monitored and managed.

The report is a compilation of several segmentations, including market breakdown based on application, product, and region. The report highlights the market's major driving and restraining factors as well as the opportunities in various applications across leading countries. In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the sources include industry experts and key executives from prominent companies and organizations across the value chain.

The detailed study is a compilation of 157 market data tables and 24 figures spread through 212 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Fertigation and Chemigation Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027."

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the fertigation and chemigation market:

High nutrient utilization efficiency through fertigation compared to other methods

No labor requirement

Minimum requirement of water

Minimal fertilizer wastage and consequent protection from increasing fertilizer prices for farmers

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

High initial infrastructure cost

Lack of awareness regarding fertigation in emerging and underdeveloped countries

Reasons to Buy this Report

This exclusive report on the fertigation and chemigation market will help in the following ways:

Extensive case study of the top 15 players has been done to offer a holistic view of the global fertigation and chemigation market landscape

Top player overview based on product portfolio, recent developments, and regional spread

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market

Patent analysis

Analyst's Take on the Market

According to Rakhi Tanwar, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "The fertigation and chemigation market is expected to register high growth over the forecast period. This is due to its low fertilizer requirements, low water consumption, and high nutrient absorption. As the world population grows, the food demand will also expand. Since the agricultural land will remain the same, there is an urgent need to increase the yield per hectare on the same piece of land to satisfy the growing food demand. Through fertilization and chemigation, fertilizers are released close to roots, which prevents nutrient leaching, thereby resulting in higher yields. In addition, fertilizers can be provided in doses tailored to the plant's needs."

View the report on Fertigation and Chemigation Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

Profiled companies have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyses of the company's domestic and international presence, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The top segment players leading the fertigation and chemigation market include micro-irrigation solution providers, which capture a significant share in the market.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

• Autogrow

• CALSENSE

• Finolex Plasson

• Galcon

• Greentech India

• Hunter Industries

• Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

• Lindsay Corporation

• Netafim

• Orbit Irrigation Products LLC

• Rain Bird Corporation

• Rivulis

• Agri-Inject

• The Toro Company

• Valmont Industries

Who Should Buy This Report?

The companies that manufacture and commercialize fertigation and chemigation-based products and services, research institutions, and regulatory bodies should buy this report.

Request a Sample of this Report

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated global fertigation and chemigation market size in terms of revenue for the forecast period 2022-2027, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2022-2027?

What is the competitive strength of key players in the global fertigation and chemigation market based on an analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

What type of players are operating in the market ecosystem of fertigation and chemigation, and what is their significance in the global market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What are the key trends, market drivers, and opportunities pertaining to fertigation and chemigation?

What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global fertigation and chemigation market?

How is the competitive benchmarking of the vital fertigation and chemigation companies based on the analysis of their market coverage and market potential?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Biological Control Agents Market

Agricultural Adjuvants Market

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

Contact:

Head of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://bisresearch.com/news

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on [email protected] https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BIS Research