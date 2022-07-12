BIS Research Study Projects the Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market to Reach $38.94 Billion by 2031

FREMONT, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The premium market intelligence study by BIS Research titled Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market projects the market to reach $38.94 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.94%.

Surgical system and tool improvement has resulted in important breakthroughs and disruptive phases in the healthcare environment around the world, increasing the demand for minimally invasive surgeries.

The use of laparoscopy and endoscopy devices in these minimally invasive surgeries helps broaden the applications for laparoscopic and endoscopic surgeries.

In the global healthcare ecosystem, laparoscopy and endoscopy are used for therapeutic as well as diagnostics. These minimally invasive surgeries are preferred over open surgeries as they prefer better visualization and better control with more precision, reducing human error.

The widespread application is distributed in laparoscopy, endoscopy, and capsule endoscopy. These are further divided into sub-segment for elaborated categorization.

The detailed study - 'Global Laparoscopy and Endoscopy Devices Market – Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031' - is a compilation of 17 market data tables and 233 figures spread through 282 pages and an in-depth TOC.

Demand – Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Benefits of minimally invasive surgeries over invasive open surgeries

Growing geriatric population

Rapidly increasing healthcare costs

Technological advancements in minimally invasive surgeries

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Lack of skilled professionals

Lack of reimbursement frameworks in the emerging markets

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Abdul Wahid, Principal Consultant, BIS Research, "The global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market is expected to witness significant growth in emerging economies due to factors such as increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries due to the rise in geriatric population and chronic disorders, as well as the growing technology integration across countries such as Japan, South Korea, India, and Brazil."

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competitive Landscape

In the past few years, the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market has witnessed several strategic and technological developments undertaken by the different market players to attain their respective market shares in this emerging domain.

Some strategies covered in this segment are funding activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), partnerships, alliances, business expansions, regulatory and legal activities, and new offerings. The preferred strategy for companies has been new offerings of products followed by partnerships, alliances, and business expansions.

Some key players operating in the market include Ambu A/S, Arthrex Inc., B.Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Laborie, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, CapsoVision Inc., and Medtronic plc.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the key regions in the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market? Which regional market held the largest share in the market in 2021? Which region is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period 2022-2031?

What are the key technological trends influencing the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market? What is their potential for impacting the market during the forecast period 2022-2031?

What is the growth opportunity for the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market in the short-term and long-term?

What is the patent landscape of the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market like? Which companies have the highest number of patents filed between 2018 and 2021?

What are the key regulations that impact the growth of the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market?

What was the impact of COVID-19 on the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market? What will be their impact on the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

What are the key therapeutic areas wherein endoscopic and laparoscopic procedures are performed? Which therapeutic area is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period 2022-2031?

Who are the major end users for the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market? Which end user held the largest share in the market in 2021?

Who are the key players in the global laparoscopy and endoscopy devices market? What was their market share in the global market in 2021?

