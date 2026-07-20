Biscuit Belly Positions for Next Phase of Growth with Acquisition of Maple Street Biscuit Company

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biscuit Belly, a privately held, fast-growing gourmet biscuit sandwich concept, announces the acquisition of 34 locations from Maple Street Biscuit Company, a subsidiary of Cracker Barrel. The strategic purchase will accelerate the company's expansion across the Southeast and will bring Biscuit Belly to over 60 units by the end of 2028.

The company will convert the Maple Street Biscuit Company locations to the Biscuit Belly brand over the next 18-24 months, positioning the brand for its next phase of growth, while remaining focused on delivering the elevated hospitality, guest experience and "damn good" biscuits that have defined it. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Biscuit Belly's long-term growth strategy, allowing the company to quickly enter new territories and deepen its presence in current markets by leveraging established infrastructure and store-level teams, while preserving the culture that has fueled its success.

"Acquiring an iconic brand like Maple Street, one of the original gourmet biscuit sandwich concepts, was not on my 2026 bingo card," said Chad Coulter, co-founder and CEO of Biscuit Belly. "Two of the biggest headwinds that growing brands encounter are the time required to find and build locations, and the difficulty of finding great teams. When we looked at Maple Street's geography, footprints, and established teams, a light bulb went off."

Since opening its first restaurant in 2019, Biscuit Belly has grown to 15 locations across the Southeast with a strong organic pipeline. The acquisition will more than triple the company's footprint and create a pathway for continued regional growth. The Maple Street conversions will begin immediately starting with locations in the greater Cincinnati area and Richmond, Virginia.

"When we opened our first Biscuit Belly location, we didn't have plans for rapid growth," said co-founder and Chief Biscuit Eater Lauren Coulter. "We knew it would be special but did not anticipate the response from our guests. Once we started seeing our growth accelerate, we set a 10-year goal to become the largest gourmet biscuit brand in the US. This acquisition is making that goal a reality, and we're excited to invite all the team members from Maple Street to join us for this next chapter."

Throughout the transition, Biscuit Belly intends to retain the welcoming culture and community connections that have made these restaurants local favorites, while also introducing its signature menu, colorful and modern interiors and enhanced guest experience. Additional details will be announced as integration progresses.

About Biscuit Belly Belly

Biscuit Belly, founded in 2019 and franchising since 2020, opened its first location in Louisville, Kentucky, where it quickly became a favorite for creative Southern comfort classics and gourmet biscuit sandwiches. Their chef-inspired menu, paired with genuine hospitality, creates an upbeat environment perfect for gathering together. For more information about Biscuit Belly, visit www.biscuitbelly.com. To learn more about the acquisition, visit this link.

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SOURCE Biscuit Belly