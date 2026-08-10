Biscuit Market Size to Reach $181.83 Billion by 2031 as Healthier Reformulations & E-Commerce Growth Reshape Snacking, Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global biscuit market is projected to grow from USD 142.05 billion in 2026 to USD 181.83 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Market growth is being supported by resilient household consumption, expanding urban middle-class demographics, established snacking habits, and continued product innovation. Manufacturers are increasingly balancing indulgence with health-oriented positioning by introducing reduced-sugar and fiber-enriched variants alongside traditional products. At the same time, e-commerce expansion is improving access to premium biscuits and enabling direct-to-consumer distribution, while single-serve packaging is strengthening demand from on-the-go consumers. Strategic acquisitions and geographic expansion are also enabling major manufacturers to improve supply chain resilience and manage fluctuations in raw material costs.

Biscuit Market Key Growth Factors

Established Snacking Habits Provide a Resilient Demand Base

Biscuits continue to benefit from their position as an accessible and convenient everyday snack, supporting consistent household consumption across developed and emerging markets. Their long shelf life, portability, and broad range of price points make biscuits suitable for multiple consumption occasions, from breakfast and tea-time snacks to impulse purchases and on-the-go consumption.

Expanding urban middle-class populations are further strengthening this demand base as changing lifestyles increase reliance on convenient packaged foods. Manufacturers are responding by maintaining broad portfolios that span everyday value products, indulgent offerings, and premium biscuits, allowing brands to address different consumer spending patterns without moving away from the category's established consumption base.

Health-Oriented Reformulation Expands Product Opportunities

The biscuit industry is increasingly responding to health-conscious consumers without abandoning the category's indulgence proposition. Manufacturers are reformulating selected products with lower sugar content and higher levels of dietary fiber to appeal to consumers seeking improved nutritional profiles.

This approach is allowing companies to broaden their consumer base while retaining conventional sweet and savory products for consumers who prioritize taste and indulgence. The resulting portfolio diversification is becoming an important competitive strategy as manufacturers seek to capture both health-oriented and traditional snacking demand.

E-Commerce Creates New Routes for Premium and Direct Sales

The expansion of e-commerce is changing how consumers discover and purchase biscuits, particularly premium and differentiated products. Online retail allows manufacturers to reach consumers beyond traditional supermarket and hypermarket networks while providing greater opportunities to highlight specialized, imported, and premium biscuit ranges.

Direct-to-consumer channels are also enabling brands to develop closer relationships with customers and test new product concepts with targeted consumer groups. As digital grocery purchasing becomes more established, online distribution is expected to remain an important growth channel for manufacturers seeking geographic expansion and greater portfolio visibility.

"As global food safety mandates and functional beverage demand reshape pH control requirements, our structural analysis maps shifting demand across synthetic and bio-based sourcing. Built on direct supply-chain auditing and objective volume tracking, this report equips commercial leaders with a verified, defensible foundation for strategic procurement and investment," says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.

Biscuit Market Recent Industry Developments

2026 – Biscuit manufacturers continued expanding reduced-sugar and fiber-enriched product portfolios as companies sought to address growing consumer interest in healthier snacking while maintaining established indulgent product lines.

2025 – Continued e-commerce expansion strengthened online access to premium and differentiated biscuit products, supporting direct-to-consumer distribution and widening the reach of specialized product portfolios.

Biscuit Market Segment Insights

By Product Type

Crackers and Savory Biscuits

Sweet Biscuits

By Packaging

Boxes

Plastic Packets / On-the-Go Pouches

Others

By Category

Conventional

Free-From

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Specialty Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Biscuit Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific remains a major growth market for biscuits, supported by expanding urban populations, rising middle-class incomes, and deeply established snacking habits. The region's large consumer base provides manufacturers with opportunities across value-oriented everyday biscuits as well as premium and health-focused product categories. Growing modern retail and e-commerce penetration is further improving product availability across emerging markets.

North America and Europe represent mature biscuit markets where growth is increasingly driven by product premiumization, healthier formulations, and packaging innovation rather than simply expanding consumption volumes. Manufacturers are responding to consumer interest in reduced-sugar, fiber-enriched, and free-from products while continuing to maintain established indulgent portfolios.

Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Biscuits Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/biscuits-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Competitive Landscape

The global biscuit market remains highly competitive, with major multinational and regional manufacturers competing through brand strength, product innovation, pricing, distribution reach, and portfolio diversification. Established companies are increasingly balancing mass-market products with premium, healthier, and differentiated offerings to address increasingly fragmented consumer preferences.

Strategic acquisitions and geographic expansion are also shaping the competitive environment as manufacturers seek to strengthen regional market positions, secure supply chains, and manage fluctuations in raw material costs. E-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels are adding another layer of competition by enabling smaller and premium brands to reach consumers without relying exclusively on traditional retail networks.

Key Companies in the Biscuits Market

Mondelēz International, Inc.

Britannia Industries Limited

Parle Products Private Limited

Yildiz Holding A.Ş.

ITC Limited

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