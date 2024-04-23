Biscuitville to Launch Online Ordering for the First Time with Lunchbox and CBS NorthStar

80+ location fast-food chain signs with Lunchbox and CBS NorthStar to launch its native online ordering and customer engagement platform, as the brand eye's future expansion.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing demand in the online food delivery industry, which is expected to grow to a record US$1.22 trillion in 2024 , Biscuitville signs on with Lunchbox — a leader in emerging and enterprise restaurant technology that has platformed brands like Firehouse Subs , Papa Gino's , Chopt Creative Salad Co. — to launch the brand's first-ever native online ordering platform for their expanding customer base. The announcement comes at a time when the enterprise brand is eyeing an expected 7-8 corporate stores opening annually and doubling down on investments in guest-engagement solutions.

Biscuitville, the 80+ location family-owned regional fast-food restaurant chain, has selected Lunchbox for its digital expansion to address a gap in its service model as consumer demand for digital and remote ordering options continues to surge. The brand is to leverage the Lunchbox Web Ordering platform to launch its first-ever native online experience, offering enhanced ordering options for its guests with a fully-branded custom user interface (UI) and POS-integrated system that enables a seamless operational flow for its front and back-of-house staff.

The announcement follows the emergence of a preferred partnership between Lunchbox and CBS NorthStar — a leading enterprise restaurant POS software provider in hospitality management solutions. Integrating seamlessly into the CBS NorthStar point-of-sale system, the partnership opens the door for all CBS customers to enroll in the full Lunchbox suite of order management solutions, including App and Web Ordering, Catering, Loyalty, Marketing CRM, and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lunchbox, leveraging their solutions to enhance our comprehensive POS solution. This collaboration is more than a technological upgrade; it's a transformative endeavor that promises to streamline operations, amplify customer engagement, and drive growth across all our partnered brands. By integrating Lunchbox's capabilities into CBS NorthStar, we are setting a new standard for innovation and service in the hospitality industry.", commented CTO Anthony Presley of CBS NorthStar.

Biscuitville's Chief Information Officer, Jeff Archer, expresses enthusiasm for the new venture, stating, "We are excited to partner with Lunchbox to launch Biscuitville's first Online Ordering website. Lunchbox has a great track record and functionality that we anticipate will transform our customer experience. This venture with Lunchbox and our POS system (CBS NorthStar) highlights our commitment to meeting the demands of today's digital-savvy consumers. It also positions Biscuitville for long-term success in the rapidly evolving digital ordering marketplace."

"Partnering with Biscuitville marks a significant milestone for both, Lunchbox and CBS," said Nabeel Alamgir, CEO and Co-Founder of Lunchbox. "It's an important piece to their future expansion, tapping into best-in-class customer engagement to scale their market reach. We look forward to helping Biscuitville propel towards achieving its ambitious growth targets and transforming how its customers interact with their brand."

About Lunchbox:

Lunchbox is the premier restaurant technology solution for Enterprise restaurant chains to scale their digital presence. Lunchbox enables restaurant chains to build the most efficient technology stack to optimize their digital growth strategy through its suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, catering, order aggregation, guest engagement, marketing, and its OPEN API platform. The company has empowered over 5,000+ restaurant locations nationwide, including Firehouse Subs, Torchy's Tacos, Taco Bueno, and Clean Juice. To learn more, visit www.lunchbox.io

About CBS NorthStar:

At CBS NorthStar , we're not just about software; we're about redefining service in the hospitality industry. Our innovative platform transforms how restaurants and hospitality businesses operate, increasing operational efficiency, boosting revenue, and enriching the guest experience. Tailored to meet the unique needs of the industry, our solutions are designed to make a tangible difference in your business.

With over 20 years dedicated to innovation in hospitality technology, we pride ourselves on understanding the challenges our customers face and crafting enduring solutions. Our commitment to excellence and passion for service drive us to deliver cutting-edge technology and exceptional support every day. #FindyourNorthStar

Visit us at http://www.cbsnorthstar.com to discover how we can help elevate your business.

