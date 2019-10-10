Bishop Don Shelby Jr. Devotes Himself to Spreading Word of God: Motivates Millions Around the Country with Selfless Acts

YPSILANTI, Mich., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bishop Don Shelby (http://www.bbimonline.com/) recently announced that he participated in the COGIC World Mission Awakening community event to help distribute back-to-school supplies to at-need children. The packages contained a generous supply of notebooks, paper, folders, pens and pencils, erasers, pencil bags, crayons, markers, glue and other necessarily equipment needed to attend school. In addition, Bishop Shelby helped distribute fully stocked personal hygiene kits to multiple women's shelters in and around the city of Detroit. The COGIC event serves as a catalyst for positive change for various at-need populations in America's cities.

Bishop Don Shelby Jr.

From an early age, Bishop Shelby devoted himself to helping others and being a shoulder people could lean on. Being called upon to spread the Word of God was a natural progression for Bishop Shelby, which led to him being licensed in 1983 and ordained as an Elder in 1988. In between those monumental years of his life, he was temporarily paralyzed with a prognosis of death after being struck by a drunk driver in 1986. His miraculous recovery resulted in him completely regaining the ability to walk and talk.

Bishop Shelby founded Burning Bush International Ministries Church of God in Christ in 1991 in Ypsilanti, Michigan, with a vision of bettering people's lives and giving them hope. After the flagship location of Burning Bush Church saw phenomenal growth, the ministry expanded to Jackson, Michigan in 2006. Later expanding again in 2014 to Pontiac, Michigan, Bishop Shelby was equipped to help even more people in the Ann Arbor-Detroit region.

Bishop Shelby established Burning Bush as a place of refuge and strength, where people can become empowered to change the world, one person at a time. The motto followed by Bishop Shelby and his family is "We Exist for You!" Burning Bush Church was founded to help people and help others better their lives and give people hope for the future. As the Bishop often says: "I'm preaching to generations; this world is sent to change a generation."

In addition to preaching the Word of God to his congregation every Sunday, Bishop Shelby also lectures at major conferences, revivals, seminars and workshops around the country, following the example of Jesus Himself, who was also a compassionate and motivational teacher. Bishop Shelby shares the Bible in a way that people can understand and relate to, as he translates the messages of the Bible to help people in today's modern world.

Bishop Shelby continues to motivate scores of people of all ages and ethnic backgrounds, offering a foundation of hope and the necessary tools to implement change within a generation. His future plans include ramping up outreach activities and expanding his various missions.

